Beyond National Parks: Our Guide To Getting Outside In Sedona, Arizona

It’s no secret that National Parks are having a moment – from your Instagram feed to every form of National Park-themed merchandise, to countless travel guides (hello, hi it’s me) – our National Park system is more buzzed about than ever. With visitation soaring at many of the most popular Western parks, you might be surprised that one of the vistas you’ve likely seen on your social feed in the last 30 minutes isn’t actually a National Park at all. Still, it’s one of the most impressive natural wonders in the United States – Sedona, Arizona. While there are two state parks within the Sedona area – Slide Rock State Park and Red Rock State Park – many visitors are surprised that the nearly immeasurable expanse of incredible red rocks surrounding the artsy town isn’t a National Park or National Monument. Just over two hours from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the North and Phoenix to the South, Sedona is the perfect stopover on a wider Arizona road trip – or an incredible destination unto itself. After visiting a half dozen times during several seasons, I have lots of recommendations. These are my recent favorites to maximize wellness and outdoor adventure.

PART I — WHERE TO EXPLORE: There is something for everyone in Sedona, from the requisite Pink Jeep Tours, helicopter rides, vortex, and wine tours. But the crown jewel is, of course, the hiking. With more than 200 trails over 400 miles in the Sedona area, there is a trail for everyone. Here are some of my favorites. DEVIL’S BRIDGE Devil’s Bridge is probably the most well-known hike in Sedona – at least on Instagram. The largest sandstone arch in the area, accessible via a moderate hike that’s just 1.8 miles roundtrip (if parking at the trailhead with a 4×4 high-clearance vehicle) or 3.9-5.8 miles via the parking area for other passenger cars. It’s a classic trek with a great payoff. Full disclosure, I don’t have the classic bridge photo because the wait to take the photos was longer than the hike itself when I visited – but I honestly didn’t mind, the entire hike is gorgeous and great for most ability levels. Distance: 3.9 miles out and back Difficulty: Moderate Map here. BELL ROCK/LITTLE HORSE There are many trails around Bell Rock in Sedona – most of which can be extremely crowded and difficult to find parking at. For this reason, I started hiking Little Horse – a somewhat less crowded trail near Bell Rock – on a visit a few years ago. The moderate trail has gorgeous scenery the entire way, moderate inclines, and plenty of interesting vegetation. Distance: 4.3 miles out and back Difficulty: Moderate Map here. YAVAPAI VISTA Somewhere between a hike and a viewpoint lies Yavapai Vista. Just 0.5 miles from the parking lot brings you to a vista which is what red rock dreams are made of. I headed up for sunset with a can of wine on my last trip and found people ecstatic dancing, traditional tourist-ing, and getting married (really) – but what they all had in common was a look of awe while selfie-ing.

I found a spot just beyond the ecstatic dance party to sit alone for the entirety of sundown and beyond. The view was almost unbelievable as the sky put on a show. Distance: 0.5 miles out and back Difficulty: Easy Map here.

SECRET SLICK ROCK Secret Slick Rock Trail is, again, at the intersection of a hike and a viewpoint – but it is by far my favorite spot in Sedona to recommend (despite also not actually wanting to recommend it so I can continue to have it to myself). With the most incredible backdrop of Cathedral Rock and lots of space to spread out and watch the sunset (when I visited I had the whole place to myself), this is – to me – the quintessential Sedona viewpoint. Distance: 0.7 miles out and back Difficulty: Easy Map here. FAY CANYON Fay Canyon is a great alternative to the (much) more crowded nearby Boynton Canyon. At just 2.3 miles out and back, the trail is suitable for most people and provides gorgeous views. For the more intrepid, there is a natural arch that can be hiked to from the trail for some truly spectacular views. Parking is easy (a huge plus for Sedona) and the payoff is almost immediate. Distance: 2.3 miles out and back Difficulty: Moderate Map here.

ALSO CONSIDER: There are tons of hikes in Sedona, from easy to extremely difficult. Some others to consider – that you may want to take a shuttle to – are Cathedral Rock, Boynton Canyon and The Subway Cave, and Seven Sacred Pools. WHERE TO STAY: THE WILDE RESORT AND SPA I loved staying at The Wilde Resort and Spa on my last visit to Sedona – it is now by far my top choice and recommendation for not just lodging, but wellness in the city. The newly reimagined property is incredibly conveniently located, and yet feels miles away with incredible views of Thunder Mountain, beautiful landscaping and pool area, hot tubs, labyrinth, fire pits, a rooftop deck, and an on-site spa. I stayed in a Grove room that had a large walk-out patio with comfortable chairs and views of Thunder Mountain. I loved watching the sunrise and sunset and enjoying some wine after a long day in the sun hiking. The bathroom was spacious with a large shower and soaking tub – perfect for recharging after the day. While I didn’t get a chance to utilize the Wild Haven Spa on-site, I overheard my fellow guests lounging by the pool saying that their spa treatments were some of the best they had ever had. Next time, I’ll make sure to add a treatment or two to my trip. I loved that The Wilde offered daily morning meditation and yoga classes (with a view, of course) and ample opportunities for reflection. At check-in, I found a crystal on my pillow with directions for completing my own walking meditation – something I saw many guests delight in throughout my stay.