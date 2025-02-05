How Park City Song Summit Is Carving A New Lane Among Music Festivals

Call it the Taylor Swift effect, but music fans are mixing their love of live music with travel more than ever by “gig-tripping” – planning travel around concerts and music festivals. According to Skyscanners Travel Trends 2024 Report, 44% of US travelers would fly short-haul to see their favorite artists live. This should come as no surprise, as plenty of data in the last several years confirms that young people prefer spending their hard-earned money on experiences rather than things. With live music, travel, and wellness at the top of many Millennial and Gen Z’s priority lists, combining them just makes sense. Enter Park City Song Summit, a new breed of music festival that blends it all in the beautiful mountain surroundings of Park City, Utah. WHAT MAKES PARK CITY SONG SUMMIT DIFFERENT? Park City Song Summit is a relatively new music festival but has quickly gained popularity for its unique approach to the live music experience. Beginning in 2022, the Park City Song Summit has aimed to create an immersive and intimate gathering for music enthusiasts and artists. Unlike traditional music festivals, Park City Song Summit truly prioritizes meaningful connections between artists and audiences by offering intimate performances, daily panel discussions, and workshops where attendees can engage with their favorite musicians and industry professionals. The festival emphasizes wellness and mental health for attendees and touring musicians with daily schedules packed with wellness activities, yoga sessions, and discussions on topics ranging from mental health awareness to addiction recovery and inclusivity. SUMMIT LABS: The festival (held this year on August 15-17) contained ten unique sessions, or “Summit Labs.” Park City Song Summit describes them as the “heartbeat of the festival,” and after attending several, I’d have to agree. Held in an intimate and inviting space at Pendry Park City, the conversations ranged from navigating creativity in the age of AI to breaking gender norms in the brass section and driving transformative impact in a transactional world.

Some of my favorite labs were artists in conversation, featuring legendary artists like Darryl DMC McDaniels discussing dignity in dialogue and embracing artistic freedom, and Jim James of My Morning Jacket discussing the toll of heavy touring and mental health with iconic rock photographer Danny Clinch. FOCUS ON WELLNESS, MENTAL HEALTH AND RECOVERY: Yoga, Meditation and Sound Baths



One of Park City Song Summit’s Core Values is “Where Music Meets Wellness,” and the schedule at the festival fully aligns. Yoga, meditation, and sound baths are offered each morning on the beautiful rooftop of Pendry Park City, with views of the surrounding epic mountains. Song Summit Village and Artists Lounge Festival attendees and artists have plenty of options for wellness activities throughout the day. At the Song Summit Village, attendees could book a chair massage, IV hydration, B12 shot, or cuddle some puppies with Nuzzles and Co. pet rescue. Artists and crew had dedicated space to indulge in mocktails, IVs, oxygen, reiki, and many other wellness activities. A unique aspect of the festival is the Recovery Hangs, offered multiple times each day as a safe place to connect and support those in any and all types recovery. While the festival isn’t alcohol-free, there is a heavy emphasis on addiction recovery and inclusivity for all that stands out. AND OF COURSE, THE MUSIC: I mean, this is a music festival at the end of the day, and the diversity of artists here is well worth the trip on their own. From Mavis Staples to Cimafunk, Larkin Poe, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and My Morning Jacket – there is a wide range of music throughout the day on various stages and the gorgeous amphitheater at night. WHERE TO STAY: Hyatt Centric Park City Park City Song Summit takes place in the Canyons Village area of Park City Mountain, where plenty of options exist for lodging, restaurants, and shopping. I stayed at Hyatt Centric Park City, which was quickly walkable to all the festival offered. The rooms and suites at the Hyatt Centric Park City range from deluxe guest rooms to spacious four-bedroom residences. Each features comfortable furnishings, modern amenities, and stunning mountain views. The resort also offers a variety of on-site amenities, including a restaurant, bar, fitness center, and year-round outdoor pool. Pendry Park City