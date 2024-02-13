Willie Nelson isn’t the only entertainer with a slew of friends ready to hit the stage with him. Yesterday (February 12), music legend Mavis Staples announced her plans to commemorate her 85th birthday.

Thanks to the singer’s partnership with Blackbird Presents, fans are invited to join the festivities through her all-star concert show. On Thursday, April 18, Staples and her signature vocals will take over Inglewood, California’s YouTube Theater. But Staples is not alone. So far, the performance’s lineup comprises Chris Stapleton, Hozier, Black Pumas, The War And Treaty, Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy, and Norah Jones. There are whispers that the talent list is expected to grow. But even deeper than that, from what was released, each musician was picked for sentimental reasons. All have expressed being influenced by Staples’ work across genres.

Other confirmed performers include Grace Potter, Keb’ Mo’, Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald, Nathaniel Rateliff, Robert Randolph, and Taj Mahal.

In a statement, Blackbird Presents CEO/Chief Creative Officer, Keith Wortman, gushed about the upcoming concert. “Producing this show is the honor of my life,” he said. “As we all come together to celebrate a woman whom has given so much to so many over the years through her actions, her music, and her magic.”

The public sale for Mavis Staples’ 85th All-Star Birthday Concert starts on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.