As a Colorado resident, one of the questions I'm most often asked is, "Do you ski?" but generally in the form of a statement rather than a question – "So, you ski?" When I answer honestly, "No, not really, I think it's expensive/a hassle/too much of a commitment," I am met with many confused stares. But I don't sweat it because although I live and travel amongst some of the best ski mountains in the country, not skiing doesn't stop me from enjoying the winter months. In fact, being a non-skier visiting a ski town during the winter (or any time) has its fair share of perks. While everyone else is busy on the slopes, I can eat, drink, shop, hike, hot tub, snowshoe, and relax with a massage (or two). More to the point of this piece, outside of ski season the rates are better, the activities are less crowded, and you get an entirely different experience with mountain towns. Which is just what I did on a recent trip to Northern Utah and Park City. While it wasn't ski season yet, I spent ample time exploring the area outside the world-class skiing and snowboarding it's known for. So, if you are a non-skier like me – or want to diversify your next ski vacation – here is what I recommend in Park City and Northern Utah. WHERE TO STAY: The phrase "Northern Utah" encompasses a large area. From Salt Lake City to the Wasatch Mountains, Provo, and Ogden – but for our purposes here, I'm referring to the famed SLC-area ski resorts, including Park City, Solitude, Snowbird, Deer Valley, and Alta. I stayed in Park City and Alta during my last trip, and this is where I recommend booking: Stein Eriksen Lodge — Park City, UT Stein Eriksen Lodge is classic Park City. The authentic European luxury ski lodge is the sort of resort you never want – or need – to leave. The 180 rooms, many apartment-sized with fireplaces, balconies, and private hot tubs, all offer majestic views of the surrounding mountains and the exceptional service that has made Stein Eriksen the longest-running Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa in Utah. Named after famed skier Stein Eriksen, the lodge was the first luxury property in Park City, and it remains one of the best options for a luxurious ski – or no ski – vacation in Utah. I stayed in a large suite with floor-to-ceiling windows and a full kitchen, enjoyed food and drink on the property, and was lulled into pure bliss during a massage at the award-winning spa. Book here. Prices vary quite a bit, from upper $ 400s in the off-season to over $1,000 per night in the high season. Snowpine Lodge — Alta, UT

Just 28 miles from Salt Lake City and steps away from the Alta Ski area in the breathtaking Little Cottonwood Canyon is the 4-star luxurious Snowpine Lodge. The ski-in/ski-out lodge is perfect for hitting the slopes but offers plenty for the non-skier alike. I loved spending time on the balcony of my mountain-view room before heading to The Gulch Pub for drinks with a view (it’s a common theme). The on-site Stillwell Spa is historic and luxurious, with traditional spa treatments along with a grotto with a plunge pool, oxygen bar, and Therabody Recovery Air Boots available. I especially enjoyed the basement game room with a pool table, books, board games, and several arcade games for guests to enjoy. Book here. Prices vary from $189 in the offseason to over $1,000 on the weekends during the high season. EAT AND DRINK: Glitretind Restaurant Glitretind Restaurant at Stein Eriksen Lodge is an award-winning seasonal fine dining restaurant with incredible Deer Valley views. The traditional dining room is nostalgic, and the food is top-notch. Known for its extensive wine list and knowledgeable sommelier, Glitretind is a treat when visiting Park City or Northern Utah. If you’re visiting on a Sunday, reserve a spot at Stein’s Famous Sunday Brunch at Glitretind, an extravagant spread during Sunday ski season. For a unique dining experience, head outside to the Stein Alpenglobes for a panoramic mountain view while you dine. For dinner, the first courses start at $16, and the mains at $32 and up. Grappa Grappa is the place to be for history, ambiance, and great food on Main Street in Park City. Over 100 years old, the building was once home to a bed and breakfast, a bar, and a brothel – now a local favorite for regional rustic Italian dining since its opening in 1992. The three floors of dining, outdoor garden, and attentive service stand out before you even have a chance to skim the extensive menu. I ordered (and loved) the Lobster Fregola Sarda, a pasta with Maine lobster tail, wild shrimp, black mussels, calamari, and chorizo in a spicy seafood broth with expert wine pairings that I’ll be thinking about for weeks to come. Starters for dinner begin at $16 and entrees at $42 and up. Alpine Distilling Social Aid And Pleasure Club Don’t leave Park City without a visit to Alpine Distilling Social Aid and Pleasure Club, conveniently located on Main Street. The award-winning distilleries social club is a vibe, with inventive craft cocktails made with Alpine Distillings’ multi-award-winning spirits. It was an honor to hear co-owner Sara Sergent, the most decorated botanical distiller in the country, walk through the distilling process before participating in the “Make Your Own Gin Experience.” Deer Valley Grocery Cafe Stop for lunch with a view at Deer Valley Grocery Cafe, a restaurant and gourmet deli set in idyllic surroundings (but isn’t everything here). The lakeside dining beckons visitors and locals to stay a while, enjoying local brews, fresh food, and friendly service. The Gulch Pub