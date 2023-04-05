It’s a new day and that means that there’s a new cocktail that’s grabbed everyone’s attention online. Today’s fancy-schmancy cocktail is an umami-bomb take on a bittersweet classic. The Espresso Martini got a big upgrade on social media by adding … freshly grated parmesan cheese? Yes, that’s right sharp and salty parmesan is all the rage over a nice and frothy espresso martini.

A friend of mine posted about this — Jordan Hughes, The Highproof Preacher — and it’s been replied to with posts and even a Food & Wine write-up.

But is it really that good?

For this exercise, I was pretty on board from the jump. The mix of salt or umami as a counterbalance to the sweet and bitter notes of an espresso martini makes a certain sort of sense. Bacon on maple doughnuts comes to mind, which is kind of awesome. So this isn’t that out there. Still, is it worth making at home? I think so — it’s an easy addition to an already easy shaker. Granted, it helps if you have a good espresso machine for the coffee, but that isn’t a deal breaker (you can always get an espresso to go from your favorite coffee shop too).

Let’s get shaking and make your new favorite cocktail of the season!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months