The Steak-Umm Twitter Dropped The Most Woke Tweet Rant Of 2018

#How We Communicate #Twitter
Features Editor
09.26.18 3 Comments

Steak-Umm/Uproxx

Normality is dead. So why not look to the official Steak-Umm brand Twitter account for the most woke rant of 2018?

Scorching the earth out of nowhere like a lightning bolt on a clear day, Steak-Umm temporarily ceased their efforts to sell you on their frozen sheet meat’s 100% beefiness to spit some truth about the many ways young people are disrespected, underappreciated, and ignored by past generations and society on the whole. From the lack of economic opportunities and mental health care to failures with regard to student loan debt, corrosive hollow nostalgia, and a feeling of numbness and emptiness that can spread by way of social media, Steak-Umm spared nearly nothing in its epic rant.

Here are some screenshots just in case this was all some gutsy diatribe by Steve, Steak-Umm’s college intern (who maybe got tired of the name calling).

Twitter


Deep cut meat / meet homonym switch there. Pretty #OnBrand.

Twitter


Someone was listening to the VO in that last scene of American Vandal: Season 2.

Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#How We Communicate#Twitter
TAGSBRANDSHow We CommunicateSteak-UmmsTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP