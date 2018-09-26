The Steak-Umm Twitter Dropped The Most Woke Tweet Rant Of 2018

Steak-Umm/Uproxx

Normality is dead. So why not look to the official Steak-Umm brand Twitter account for the most woke rant of 2018?

Scorching the earth out of nowhere like a lightning bolt on a clear day, Steak-Umm temporarily ceased their efforts to sell you on their frozen sheet meat’s 100% beefiness to spit some truth about the many ways young people are disrespected, underappreciated, and ignored by past generations and society on the whole. From the lack of economic opportunities and mental health care to failures with regard to student loan debt, corrosive hollow nostalgia, and a feeling of numbness and emptiness that can spread by way of social media, Steak-Umm spared nearly nothing in its epic rant.

Here are some screenshots just in case this was all some gutsy diatribe by Steve, Steak-Umm’s college intern (who maybe got tired of the name calling).

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Deep cut meat / meet homonym switch there. Pretty #OnBrand.Someone was listening to the VO in that last scene of American Vandal: Season 2.