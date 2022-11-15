These days you pretty much need a golden ticket — like a bourbon-loving Charlie Bucket — to get your hands on a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. In fact, lotteries, raffles, and auctions offer some of the most direct ways that you can get a bottle of this famous bourbon in 2022. And if that’s your goal, you have a fun chance to nab a prime bottle right now.

Better yet: it’s for charity.

The Harrington Family Foundation — formed by former NFL quarterback and longtime friend to UPROXX Joey Harrington — launched a raffle this week for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year-Old Bourbon to help support local Portland, Oregon kids headed to college. And if you win the Pappy raffle, you’ll also get four bottles of the special Harrington Family Foundation Single Barrel Buffalo Trace Bourbon.

That’s where Uproxx (and yours truly) come in. Full disclosure, Uproxx and I helped Harrington set up and pick a barrel of Buffalo Trace Bourbon last April for fundraising purposes. Four bottles of the single barrel pick are part of the grand prize — that aforementioned bottle of 23-Year-Old Pappy — for the raffle and tickets are only $100.

Yes, you read that right. You can get one of the most sought-after bourbons in the world for only $100 (if you win) plus four bottles of Joey’s barrel pick to drink, savor, or cellar. Pretty incredible prospect for any bourbon lovers looking to support a good cause.

Below, I’m giving you my tasting notes on Joey’s single barrel pick. Since I helped pick the barrel, I can assure you that it’s a stellar and unique version of the classic bourbon from Buffalo Trace. If you’re looking for my review of Pappy Van Winkle 23, you can check that out right here.

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of The Last Six Months