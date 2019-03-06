All The Best Instagrams From Mardi Gras 2019 In New Orleans

03.06.19 28 mins ago

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent — which explains why you’re seeing people walking around with ash on their foreheads. Fat Tuesday (or Mardi Gras) is now just a drunken memory. But no matter where you were for Fat Tuesday 2019, no city in America captures all the pomp and grandeur of Mardi Gras quite like New Orleans. Back when the ‘ol Mystick Krewe Of Comus first started holding torchlit parades through the city on Fat Tuesday, a precedent was set that has kept the Big Easy in the collective consciousness of the country as the premier destination for all things Mardi Gras.

The spectacle of Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a spectacle you absolutely have to see. But if you spent your Fat Tuesday chilling at home watching that new Game of Thrones trailer, you might as well live vicariously through others by scoping out these photos of the parade and celebration from Instagram. You shouldn’t have to miss out on the crazy sights at this year’s Mardi Gras, so pour a shot, grab some beads, and get to scrolling through these photos from Mardi Gras in New Orleans 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Travel
TAGSa year of festivalsAMERICAFAT TUESDAYMARDI GRASnew orleansTRAVEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP