These Pics From Holy Ship! Will Make You Want To Travel And Party ASAP

If you’re one of those people who love the concept of an endless party and you haven’t heard of Holy Ship!, prepare to have your January 2020 plans now on lock. Imagine you and your friends chilling poolside, beautiful people in every direction drinking, dancing, and living life to the absolute fullest. Now zoom out and realize you’re on a cruise ship en route to a private island in the Bahamas where, you guessed it, beautiful people will be partying on white sand beaches.

Holy Ship! is a music cruise and — this being their seventh voyage now — one of the first of its kind. Across two four-day trips, a few thousand partiers along with artists like Big Freedia, Claude VonStroke, ZHU, Rusko, and DJ Seinfeld rubbed shoulders as they embarked on a sail to the Bahamas that saw artists leading workshops and activities like yoga, mini golf, DJ lessons, speed dating, karaoke and more.

It’s easy to assume four days of partying will eventually lead to monotony, but Holy Ship! anticipated this which is why they made sure to bring branded parties — from the likes of A Club Called Rhonda, Fool’s Gold, Desert Hearts, and Night Bass — along, to make sure the mood was always in flux.

We got our hands on photos from both Holy Ship! cruises, so take a peek below if you live for those endless summer vibes.

