The Cyber Monday Travel Deals That Will Get You On The Road For Cheap

Cyber Monday has arrived. Time to get your credit card out to save real cash on cheap flights, discounted hotels, and on-sale vacation getaways. This might sound like too much hyperbole but today is literally the best day of the year to save serious money on travel. After Cyber Monday, there'll be a spike in prices throughout the holiday season leading to the January/February lull before prices start heading north again for the summer. If you want to get a trip, you should book now. Let's dive into some of the best Cyber Monday travel deals of the day. Keep in mind, many of these sales are based on availability and may sell out very fast. We'll be updating this list throughout the day.

SAVE 99% OFF FLIGHTS AROUND AMERICA WITH FRONTIER (U.S.) The deal: Frontier is offering 99 percent off nonstop flights across their domestic network. That’s basically free flights around America. Keep in mind, you’ll have to pay an extra $35 for a carry-on. Still, that’s 35 bucks to fly just about anywhere in America. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday only. Fine print: Travel by March 5th, 2020. Seven-day advance purchase necessary. Blackout routes apply. Book A Flight Here GET FREE FLIGHTS AND SAVE UP TO 95% OFF HOTELS WITH EXPEDIA (Worldwide) The deal: Score app-exclusive coupons for $200 off $200 flight and 95 percent off select hotels. All device coupons are $100 off $750 travel packages, 25 percent off select hotels and Things to Do, and ten percent off select hotels. Dates of sale: Coupons go live two times on Cyber Monday (9 am PST and 12 pm PST). Fine print: The App-exclusive coupons are very limited and available while supplies last. Download The APP Here

SNAG ONE-WAY FLIGHTS ACROSS EUROPE FOR $5 PLUS 20% OFF ON RYANAIR (Europe) The deal: Ryanair really is the cheapest way to see as much of Europe as you can while you’re over on The Continent. Today, flight prices are as low as $5 one way with an extra 20 percent taken off at checkout. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Flight prices fluctuate as flights sell out. Buy A Flight Here SCORE ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS ON DELTA FOR $100 (Worldwide) The deal: Delta is offering roundtrip deals across the world today. Domestic roundtrips are as low as $100. International flights range from $300 to $1,000 depending on the route. Dates of sale: Throughout Cyber Monday. Fine print: Prices will vary as flights sell out. Travel restrictions apply to certain routes. Book A Flight Here

SAVE UP TO 25% OFF ALDERBROOK RESORT & SPA (Union, WA) The deal: Alderbrook Resort & Spa is a luxury resort on Washington’s Hood Canal with the wonders of the Olympic Mountains a stone’s throw away. Over Cyber Monday, they’ll be selling plush rooms starting at $139 per night on stays on Sundays through Thursdays. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Travel between January and March 2020 on Sundays to Thursdays. Excludes holidays. Book A Room Here FLY TO LONDON FOR $399 ROUNDTRIP ON AIR NEW ZEALAND (Worldwide) The deal: Flights around the world are on sale today with Air New Zealand. Flights from L.A. to London start at $399, L.A. to the Cook Islands start at $599, and flights from the mainland U.S. to New Zealand start at $779. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Blackout dates apply. Book A Flight Here

SAVE 60% OFF LA COLECCION RESORTS (Mexico) The deal: La Coleccion Resorts offer luxury living across Mexico. Today, they’re offering 60 percent off room rates plus complimentary shuttle services from the airport to resorts. Dates of sale: Book before December 3rd, 2019. Fine print: Travel before December 23rd, 2020. Book A Room Here SAVE 50% OFF SBE HOTELS (Worldwide) The deal: sbe Hotels runs luxury hotels across major cities in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Their plush rooms will be up to 50 percent off for Cyber Monday, saving you hundreds on a weekend stay. Dates of sale: The sale ends December 5th, 2019 at 12:00 am EST. Fine print: Use promo code ‘CYBER’ at check out. Travel before October 31st, 2020. Book A Room Here

SAVE 50% OFF MACARTHUR PLACE HOTEL & SPA (Sonoma, CA) The deal: Sonoma’s wine country is one of the most chill spots to enjoy all the wine and food in America. Scoring 50 percent off reservations at a spot like MacArthur Place Hotel equates to enough savings that you can afford to splurge on food and wine while you’re there. Those are wins all around. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Use code “BLACK50” at check out. Travel between December 3rd and November 25th, 2020. Offer must be paid for at the time of booking and is non-refundable. Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here SAVE 50% OFF DREAM HOTEL GROUP HOTELS (Nationwide) The deal: Dream Hotel Group runs some of the best plush hotels in cities across America. They’re offering up to 50 percent off stays at properties within Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, and Unscripted Hotels collections. Prices are ranging from $75 to $169 per night depending on the property. Dates of sale: Book before December 5th, 2019. Fine print: Use promo code “50CYBER” at check out. Travel before November 30th, 2020. Book A Room Here

SAVE $1,000 ON AIR-INCLUSIVE TRIPS WITH FRIENDLY PLANET TRAVEL (Worldwide) The deal: You can save up to $1,000 per person on over 75 air-inclusive trips to over 50 destinations including the Galapagos, Peru, Japan, and Kenya with Friendly Planet today. That’s $1,000 in your pocket that you don’t have to spend on air travel, which is a huge win when taking a vacation anywhere. Dates of sale: The sale begins at 12:01 am EST on December 2nd and will last for 48 hours. Fine print: All packages include roundtrip airfare, first-class accommodations, guided excursions, many meals, and more. Blackout dates apply and there are some restrictions on which trips will be available. Book A Trip Here SAVE UP TO 66% AT AZUL BEACH RESORTS (Jamaica) The deal: Azul Beach Resort is an all-inclusive that gets the in-depth experience of a place right. On top of a 60 percent discount, guests will also receive up to a $500 resort credit, and double upgrade (based on availability). Prices start at $157 per adult, per night, after the discount is applied. That price also covers all gourmet meals served a la carte, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, 24-hour room service, and a full-service concierge. Dates of sale: Book before December 10th, 2019. Fine print: Travel by December 20th, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here

SAVE UP TO 62% OFF SOLMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico) The deal: Solmar Hotels & Resorts in Cabo are where luxury meets pure escapism in a Mexican paradise of white sand beaches and azure seas. Today, you can save up to 62 percent off nightly rates, saving you up to $200 per night. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Travel before December 20th, 2020. Book A Room Here SAVE UP TO $2,000 OFF WINDSTAR CRUISES (Worldwide) The deal: Windstar operates the largest cruise ships in the world that can actually sail under sail. That’s a big advantage when it comes to the cruise industry’s carbon footprint. Today, you can save up to $2,000 on Windstar Cruises worldwide. That’s enough of savings to cover flights to and from your destination. Plus, once you’re on board all of your food and non-alcoholic drinks are covered. Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Use promo code “XANTERRA OFFER” at check out. Blackout dates and routes apply. Book A Cruise Here

STAY AT A BOUTIQUE PROVENANCE HOTEL FOR AS LITTLE AS $59 PER NIGHT (Nationwide) The deal: Provenance Hotels runs some of the best boutique hotels in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Palm Springs, Nashville, and New Orleans. Currently, they’re offering their rooms for as little as $59 per night (compared to $150 to $250 per night). Dates of sale: Cyber Monday. Fine print: Prices available until rooms sell out. Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here BEST HOLDOVER DEALS FROM BLACK FRIDAY

SAVE 35% ON AMTRAK WITH THEIR TRACK FRIDAY SALES The deal: This is a pretty straightforward deal. Amtrak is offering 35 percent off their tickets nationwide. That means some tickets are running as low as $29 each way (Philly to D.C.). Dates of sale: Black Friday through Cyber Monday, December 2nd. Fine print: Travel between December 9th and April 30th, 2020. Book A Train Ticket Here SAVE 20% OFF INTREPID TRAVEL’S 2020 TRIP (Worldwide) The deal: Intrepid Travel is about to drop a major sale that’ll see prices cut by 20 percent on 1,500+ itineraries in 120+ countries. Basically, the world is your oyster with a deal like this. Plus, 20 percent off a four to five thousand dollar trip is enough to cover your flights to and from the destination. Another win. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 25th through December 5th, 2019. Fine print: Excludes sell-ins, short breaks, and polar destinations. The discount is automatically applied to applicable trips. Book A Trip Here

SAVE UP TO 30% OFF CONTIKI TRIPS OVER CYBER WEEKEND (Worldwide) The deal: Contiki caters to those looking for a trip of a lifetime. Over Cyber Weekend they’re offering up to 30 percent off select trips around the world. You’ll have to check in with the website over the weekend to see what trips are cycling through the sales. But expect dope holidays to Italy, SE Asia, Australia, and beyond to make the list. Dates of sale: Sale runs between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Fine print: Valid on select trips on bookings paid by December 18. Book A Trip Here SAVE 30% OFF U RIVER CRUISES IN 2020 (Europe) The deal: U River Cruises are like sleep away camp for 20 to 40-year-olds who want to see the best of Europe. Right now, you can score savings of up to $900 per person on 2020 itineraries. That’s a great discount for a stay on a floating boutique hotel. Dates of sale: Sale ends January 3rd, 2020. Fine print: Offer applies to full-fare bookings only. The availability of all stateroom categories cannot be guaranteed. Book A Cruise Here

SAVE 50% OFF TOWER SUITES AND CABANA ROOMS AT THE HOTEL ROOSEVELT (Los Angeles, CA) The deal: The iconic The Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood is a plush art deco spot that’ll transport you to the L.A. of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The 50 percent discount means you’ll be spending around $100 for a $200 per night room. That’s a steal for L.A. Dates of sale: November 28th, 29th, and December 2nd. Fine print: Travel before June 30th, 2020. Use code: CYBERDEAL. Book A Room Here FLY TO PARIS FOR $349 ROUNDTRIP FROM SFO ON FRENCH BEE The deal: French Bee, a new airline in France, is starting to take up the slack left by the loss of WowAir. The airline is offering one-way flights between major U.S. cities on the East and West Coast to Paris and Tahiti. Right now, you can fly from the West Coast to Paris for $350 roundtrip. That’s unbeatable. Dates of sale: November 1st to December 12th, 2019. Fine print: Travel before March 31st, 2020. $45 check bag fee (carry-on free). Book A Flight Here

BUY ONE NIGHT GET ONE FREE AT THE COSMOPOLITAN LAS VEGAS The deal: The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is one of the dopest venues in Sin City. The eateries are second to none with Jose Andres and David Chang both in-house. The rooms are plush. And the pool parties are legendary. And, hey, you can get stay one-night free when you book one night (approximately a $150 savings at a basic level). What are you waiting for? Dates of sale: November 25th through 8 am PST on December 4th, 2019. Fine print: Travel December 10th, 2019 through February 29th, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here SAVE 50% OFF CALISTOGA RANCH (Calistoga, CA) The deal: The Calistoga Ranch is an iconic Napa Valley escape. The property is a ranch throwback and surrounded by vineyards as far as the eye can see. Rates usually run around $599 per night. So, 50 percent off is a deal that’ll be hard to pass up. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 27th through December 6th, 2019. Fine print: Travel between December 1st and March 17th, 2020. Use code: CYBER. Book A Room Here

SAVE 35% DURING G ADVENTURES SEVEN-DAY CYBER SALE (Worldwide) The deal: G Adventures has one of the most diverse selections of tours in the game. Over this weekend, the company is running its biggest annual sale that’ll include 600 itineraries across six continents. Now’s the time to book a trip of a lifetime. Dates of sale: The sale begins at 12.01 am EST on November 26th and ends at 11.59 pm EST on December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Valid on trips booked between December 3rd, 2019 and April 30th, 2020. Prices do not include flights. Book A Trip Here SAVE UP TO 70% ON CHEAPCARIBBEAN.COM TRIPS FOR NEXT SPRING BREAK (Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America) The deal: CheapCaribbean.com is offering up to 70 percent off all-inclusive 2019/2020 bookings. These all-inclusive vacation prices start as low as $349 and are the lowest prices of the season for last-minute and spring break 2020 travel. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 7th through December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Destinations are available until they sell out. Book A Trip Here