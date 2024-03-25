When: April 20-21

Where: Boulder, CO

More Info: Here

A college town home to the University of Colorado – Boulder, just at the foothills of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains, Boulder is a beautiful place to hold a music festival. For its latest edition, Bluebird Music Festival comes back to Macky Auditorium for two days. As its website details, Saturday will feature five hours’ worth of performances, and Sunday’s itinerary includes a Strings & Stories session in the afternoon, followed by a slew of evening performances.

For the fest’s 2024 iteration, the three headliners are Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco fame), Gregory Alan Isakov, and Joy Oladokun. Other artists on the bill are Andy Shauf, Langhorne Slim, Bendigo Fletcher, Briscoe, Sunny War, and The Cody Sisters. Ahead of the proper festival, you can catch some kick-off shows from Bob Barrick, The Cody Sisters, and Briscoe earlier in the week at various Boulder venues.