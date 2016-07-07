Here’s The Story Behind The USADA Drug Testing That Took Jon Jones Off UFC 200

Getty Image

In a shocking turn of events, UFC 200 took a serious blow when headliner Jon Jones was removed from the card on Wednesday night for a drug testing violation. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) handles all the drug testing for the UFC, and found “a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on June 16, 2016.”

To give everyone a little background on USADA and why they’re working with the UFC, we have to look back to how drug testing used to be handled in mixed martial arts. Like boxing, MMA is regulated by state athletic commissions, and part of their mandate is to test fighters for performance enhancing drugs. Unfortunately, due to a lack of resources and the logistics involved, these commissions were mostly limited to urine tests taken immediately before or after a competitor’s fight.