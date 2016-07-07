Here’s The Story Behind The USADA Drug Testing That Took Jon Jones Off UFC 200

#MMA #UFC
07.07.16 2 years ago
jon-jones-cries-ufc-200-press-conference-drug-testing-fail

Getty Image

In a shocking turn of events, UFC 200 took a serious blow when headliner Jon Jones was removed from the card on Wednesday night for a drug testing violation. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) handles all the drug testing for the UFC, and found “a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on June 16, 2016.”

To give everyone a little background on USADA and why they’re working with the UFC, we have to look back to how drug testing used to be handled in mixed martial arts. Like boxing, MMA is regulated by state athletic commissions, and part of their mandate is to test fighters for performance enhancing drugs. Unfortunately, due to a lack of resources and the logistics involved, these commissions were mostly limited to urine tests taken immediately before or after a competitor’s fight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSDRUG TESTINGJON JONESMMAUFCufc 200USADA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP