Anyone who has seen 28 Days Later, which Cillian didn’t consider a zombie movie when he signed up, knows that this was one of many haunting performances that he would deliver in the decades to come. Well, we are now sitting a few decades divorced from that movie, which was a simpler time in a way, but also, things have stayed much the same with the concept of a rage-inducing virus in our midst. So, it was time for Cillian to revisit that Danny Boyle-directed world, and he’s up for the challenge. Let’s talk about what is coming together, which is actually more than a single sequel.

Now that Cillian Murphy has won a leading actor Oscar , he can do what he wants. That includes going back to his roots, so to speak, and although he did a handful of movies before 2002’s 28 Days Later, that film put him on the map. Christopher Nolan agrees , so it must be true, even if Cillian would probably also agree that Daryl Dixon has better weapons at his disposal.

Plot

First, let’s consider that the original movie was made on an $8 million budget before pulling in $84 million worldwide. Also recall that the film did a stunning job of making us believe that London was abandoned while following Cillian as Jim, who awoke from a coma into a completely changed world after the aforementioned virus turned humans into speedy zombies. At the end of the film, Jim (now Killian!) remained alive, and although he did not appear in 28 Weeks Later, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t still exist in this world.

Yes, the time has passed for 28 Months Later, too, but none of that matters anymore. What does make a difference is that Alex Garland is stepping back from directing (after Civil War), and he will be writing 28 Years Later with Danny Boyle back as director — at least for the first movie.

Yup, there’s more than a solitary movie in the cards. According to Hollywood Reporter, Boyle, Garland, and Murphy (who is executive producing, perhaps more) are plotting for a trilogy with each film having a $75 million-ish budget. Garland is game to write the trilogy, and Boyle could be passing the directing baton to Nia DaCosta, who is currently in discussions to go into sequel mode. Further, Sony Pictures will be doing the global distribution honors for the movies that do materialize.

The major question that remains, however, is whether Cillian will reappear onscreen as Jim, which would give us a clue on the plot. Nothing has been confirmed on either note yet, but signs do look positive. The Oppenheimer star recently declared, “I’m available.” He further told Josh Horowitz that “Alex has an idea, and Danny directing is huge, so watch this space.”

Considering how excited Cillian is about this franchise revival, the dude has to be wanting that role to be resurrected, too.

Cast

Thus far, confirmed cast members include Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Bikeriders), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), and Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Trial By Fire).

Expect the first three actors on that list to figure prominently into the first movie with O’Connell, as reported by Deadline, picking up “a supporting character in first film and more of a lead role in second.”