The Best Romantic Comedies On Hulu Right Now

Universal

Netflix might be receiving all the credit for reviving the rom-com, but that doesn’t mean Hulu isn’t also hosting some lovably funny films on its own platform.

These movies run the gamut, from cult classics starring American sweethearts to British satires about life, love, and death. The thing they all have in common is a good love story with a lot of laughs. Here are our picks for the best rom-coms on Hulu right now.

UNIVERSAL

Knocked Up (2007)

Run Time: 129 min | IMDb: 7/10

Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl team up for this raunchy rom-com about a one-night stand that goes south in the worst possible way. When Heigl’s character hooks up with a free-wheeling stoner played by Rogen, she discovers she’s pregnant a few weeks later. From there, things get increasingly absurd for the couple as they try to start a relationship while prepping for the arrival of their unwelcomed surprise. Rogen is his affable self here, and Heigl’s strait-laced, neurotic type is a good foil for him guaranteed for some laughs.

Columbia

Center Stage (2000)

Run Time: 115 min | IMDb: 6.7/10

Amanda Schull stars in this ballet-centric rom-com about a small-town girl who moves to New York City to attend a dance academy and learns the high-pressured world of dance is even more unforgiving than she thought. Schull plays Jody, a talented dancer with the wrong body type who makes friends and enemies when she’s accepted into the American Ballet Academy with other hopefuls played by the likes of Zoe Saldana and Susan May Pratt. Jody soon falls for a famous professional dancer named Cooper while also fielding romantic interest from a student at school. It’s a dance-heavy love-triangle that ends with an empowering number set to a banging soundtrack. What more could you want?