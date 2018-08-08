Marvel

While we may have seen her symbol on Nick Fury’s pager as the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director turned to dust, Captain Marvel was noticeably absent from Avengers: Infinity War. While many were hoping to see the new leader of the Marvel Universe, fans will have to wait until her standalone film comes out in March in all of its 90s-tinged glory. However, some eagle-eyed fans over at the Daily Dot may have noticed an Easter egg in Infinity War that could be a nod to Brie Larson’s superhero.

As the children of Thanos descend upon New York City and face off against Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Bruce Banner, and Wong, a distinctive flash of blue, red, and gold hangs from Cull Obsidian’s belt. It looks very much like Carol Danver’s traditional costume.

Marvel

Now, this could absolutely be an instance where it’s just a part of the giant alien brawler’s get up and we are all reading way too much into a simple scrap of fabric. However, it could be a trophy from a fight with the Kree-powered superhero, and honestly, that is the much more fun option. Fans need something to keep them busy as they impatiently wait for Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, so going through Infinity War with a fine-toothed comb looking for clues is a way to cope.

