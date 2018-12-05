‘Die Hard’ Is Not A Christmas Movie, According To A New Poll

Fox

Some bad news for those who think Die Hard is one of the best Christmas movies: A new poll finds that most people don’t think Die Hard is a Christmas movie at all. The Hollywood Reporter recently ran a survey to scientifically judge the most beloved holiday film. Good news: The 1964 stop-motion TV special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer won. Bad news: Die Hard was widely deemed illegitimate.

Of poll-takers, only 25% agreed that the 1988 action classic — in which Bruce Willis’ John McClane spends Christmas Eve violently battling terrorists in a Los Angeles skyscraper — belongs in the same Netflix category as It’s a Wonderful Life, Frosty the Snowman, and Home Alone, in which a young boy spends Christmas Eve violently battling thieves. What’s more, a whopping 62% said the film had no business being there in the first place.

Polls — be they casual online affairs or official government elections — have long been a good way for people to lose faith in their fellow humans, but this one is particularly disappointing. To make matters worse, four of the top 10 winners aren’t even movies — they’re TV specials, including the top dog. In the case of another winner, A Christmas Carol, it’s not even clear which version won — was it the 2009 one with a CGI Jim Carrey, the 1951 version with Alastair Sim or perhaps Disney’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol? This whole thing seems like sloppy fake news.

No word if pollsters also rejected other nasty and/or R-rated Christmas-set movies such as Bad Santa, Gremlins, Trading Places, The Ref or Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. In any case, as Homer Simpson once said: Democracy doesn’t work.

(Via THR)