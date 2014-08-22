First Look: It’s The Officially Licensed ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Dancing Groot!

We’re not sure why we’re still worrying if this is a spoiler or not. If your day is ruined by hearing a character in a movie dances at some point, we don’t know what to tell you. For everybody else, that adorable scene of Groot shaking his leafy thing to the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” (video here) is finally available as a tangible object you can buy. You’re welcome.
There have been fan made versions of this resurrected hero, but the toy you see above is an officially licensed Funko Pop vinyl. We’ve been following their cute stuff for awhile, so when their Twitter page retweeted the picture above from Ryan Penagos, we knew it was legit.
This is the next best thing to getting Groot’s dance model James Gunn to put on a Groot costume and dance in our living rooms. I’m so damn excited I’ve got to shake it off.
Via Superpunch
Well, at least it’s a bobblehead. That’s gotta be worth something, right?
Psh, totally unacceptable. Look how big the head is! Groot is a tree, not a turnip. Or a tulip.
Surely it would be easy to make one t hat looked just like the one in the film nowadays? That looks like garbage.
[media.giphy.com]
I’m really not a fan of this Funko Pop Vinyl garbage. Why do people want figures with giant heads that look nothing like the character they’re supposed to be?
This Groot is unacceptable.
Meh
I don’t think the Pop Vinyl bobbleheads actually…bobble, they’re just disproportioned.
Nope. Fan made was better. Ill wait.
The Marvel ones are Bobble Heads. It clearly says “Bobble” on the package :)
The actual box says “Vinyl Bobble-head”
Sometimes I think the internet is filled with nothing by Negative Nellies who have nothing better to do than piss on anything that could possibly give anyone even the slightest hint of enjoyment or a smile.
Of course it doesn’t look exactly like the character (which is the point of that particular line), but it is damn cute regardless.
I for one like it and all you Grumpy Gregs can sit in your No-Fun-Allowed-Here homes won’t change that.
All of this! I have several of the Funko figures and love them all. This one will also be mine… And be some Christmas stuffers for others.
Or its full of childish adults that over hype the simplest of entertainment.
Hot Toys gives you the accurate dancing groot toy. Problem is you have to buy the rocket and groot 1/6 scale set to get it. It’s only three hundred some dollars…… And it does not specify if this one dances…… If someone is gonna advertise dancing groot toy it maybe should dance……..
Grrrrrr…
I fucking hate that scene. It didn’t fit the character and everyone remembers the cutesy dancing twig and not the cool as shit space bollocks.
Settle down. We are Groot.
Son, take off the fedora. You’re overheating.
There are a couple types. I have a captain America and Deadpool one that actually bobble.
dancing flowers everywhere are mad! They have been dancing for you fleshbags for years now and this is how you all repay them?!?!
That Stick Got Swag…apparently