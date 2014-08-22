First Look: It’s The Officially Licensed ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Dancing Groot!

#Toys #Spoilers #Vin Diesel #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel #GIFs
Entertainment Editor
08.22.14 21 Comments

We’re not sure why we’re still worrying if this is a spoiler or not. If your day is ruined by hearing a character in a movie dances at some point, we don’t know what to tell you. For everybody else, that adorable scene of Groot shaking his leafy thing to the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” (video here) is finally available as a tangible object you can buy. You’re welcome.

There have been fan made versions of this resurrected hero, but the toy you see above is an officially licensed Funko Pop vinyl. We’ve been following their cute stuff for awhile, so when their Twitter page retweeted the picture above from Ryan Penagos, we knew it was legit.

This is the next best thing to getting Groot’s dance model James Gunn to put on a Groot costume and dance in our living rooms. I’m so damn excited I’ve got to shake it off.

Via Superpunch

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys#Spoilers#Vin Diesel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#GIFs
TAGSAWWWWWWW SO CUTECuteDancing GrootfunkogifsGROOTGuardians of the Galaxyi am grootJAMES GUNNMarvelpop vinylsspoilerstoysVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP