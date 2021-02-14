It’s been a while since we’ve had a new movie from Cameron Crowe, the young Rolling Stone journo-turned-filmmaker, though it’s not like his legacy isn’t already secure. He’s responsible for a handful of stone cold modern day classics, such as Say Anything…, Jerry Maguire, and Almost Famous, to say nothing of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which he wrote. (And it seems people nowadays are much kinder towards Vanilla Sky than they were 20 years ago.) That said, if any exec in our reboot-loving present wants to hire him to make some sequels, then he already has some solid ideas.

In a recent interview with Collider (as caught by IndieWire), Crowe mentioned that he had an idea for a follow-up to Jerry Maguire, his 1996 Oscar-friendly rom-com, with Tom Cruise as a sports agent struggling with his newfound sense of ethics. Thing it, it wouldn’t be about Jerry Maguire.

“If there was ever going to be a continuing story about Jerry Maguire, I always thought it should be about the Tidwells,” Crowe said, referring to the quarterback and wife played by Cuba Gooding Jr. and Regina King. “I always thought it should be Marcee and Rod. From time to time, people have called up and said ‘We want to do a TV show of Jerry Maguire,’ and I’ll say, ‘You know, I think that story continues with the Tidwells,’ and they never call back. You don’t want to see Regina King do Marcee Tidwell? I’d do that in a second.”

Crowe also discussed continuing the story of Lloyd Dobbler, John Cusack’s young romantic from Say Anything…, and he even said he could see doing more Almost Famous, following the characters in the ’80s and ’90s. But he admitted he didn’t have specific ideas on how he would do either of those.

But Crowe’s Jerry Maguire idea seems promising, and if it ever happened, it would reunite him with Regina King. Her turn as Marcee Tidwell was a big breakthrough for her, and nowadays she’s once of the most acclaimed and accoladed thespians in the industry. As for Cuba Gooding Jr., he won an Oscar for his exuberant turn as Rod Tidwell, though bringing him back may be a bit difficult: In 2019 he was accused by over two dozen women of sexual misconduct and last year was accused of rape. He has denied all accusations.

