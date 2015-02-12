Good Guy Keanu Reeves Gives Up His Seat On The NYC Subway

While I don’t approve of people filming strangers, whether they’re famous or homeless, I’m pro-Keanu Reeves giving up his seat to a woman carrying a heavy bag on a New York City subway. Not only that, but when he stands up, he clearly notices the guy filming him, but rather than protest and look like “ANOTHER ENTITLED CELEBRITY” ( — Twitter), Reeves continues to do his Reeves thing, which is to look like a guy who just had his puppy taken away from him.
This may not seem like a big deal, but to channel Britta Perry for a moment, as someone who used to live in New York, lemme tell you, being able to sit down on a crowded subway is as rare as finding someone who prefers Speed 2: Cruise Control over the original. I’ve seen men and women alike in prime physical condition not give up their seats to the elderly and pregnant ladies. Joke’s on them, though. They’re sitting in a stew of bedbugs, sweat, and pee.
He’s a fucking vampire, that looks like its from the 90s with how young he looks. God damn it WHAT IS YOUR SECRET REEVES!?
This video is a little old. Pretty sure I saw it like, 5 years ago. Not a big difference but just sayin’. And yes, I know the date says 2015, but this is just a repost.
@Vice4Life It’s probably not a repost. Keaunu does this all the time and this is just the latest documentation of it. Somebody raised this boy right.
@Vice4Life @MagSeven The video has an aspect ratio of 4:3 that’s a pretty big hint that the video might be old. every smartphone that is reasonably in use by now shoots 16:9 (vertically ofc!)
Why wouldn’t you say something if someone is pregnant and standing? Just point it out to someone sitting and they’ll always jump right up
Trying to shame strangers on the NY subway is a great way to get stabbed.
Please go that that in NYC and report back to us how that goes for you.
hahaha you’ve obviously never been to NYC or are willfully ignorant of the people there
It’s not just NYC, it’s anywhere. I live in Chicago and have had to ask guys to get up for elderly or pregnant.
P.S.-I am neither elderly or pregnant.
I’m still trying to understand how producers thought that Sandra Bullock was enough of a selling point on Speed to carry over to a sequel.
elderly and disabled. Pregnant ladies don’t get a pass.
They do if they look like theyre carrying a small sumo wrestler.
Well on top of that I’m sure Reeves was just being polite because he had a fairly minimal thing to carry and that woman looked like she had a huge bag. Also he’s more than capable of standing up on a subway.
I’m not referring to what Keanu did, I’m referring to what Josh said.
I’ll give a pregnant lady my seat if I did that to them.
It’s nice to have my belief that Keanu Reeves is a pretty all-around good guy. But a little part of me wanted him to go full John Wick on that entire subway car, not even gonna lie.
“People keep asking me if I’m back…”
Lol I love tht movie
If you’re a guy and don’t do that you’re a prick. He shouldn’t need to be praised, but it’s nice know Keanu is a normal and nice guy.