Good Guy Keanu Reeves Gives Up His Seat On The NYC Subway

#Keanu Reeves
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.12.15 18 Comments

While I don’t approve of people filming strangers, whether they’re famous or homeless, I’m pro-Keanu Reeves giving up his seat to a woman carrying a heavy bag on a New York City subway. Not only that, but when he stands up, he clearly notices the guy filming him, but rather than protest and look like “ANOTHER ENTITLED CELEBRITY” ( — Twitter), Reeves continues to do his Reeves thing, which is to look like a guy who just had his puppy taken away from him.

This may not seem like a big deal, but to channel Britta Perry for a moment, as someone who used to live in New York, lemme tell you, being able to sit down on a crowded subway is as rare as finding someone who prefers Speed 2: Cruise Control over the original. I’ve seen men and women alike in prime physical condition not give up their seats to the elderly and pregnant ladies. Joke’s on them, though. They’re sitting in a stew of bedbugs, sweat, and pee.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keanu Reeves
TAGSEtiquetteKEANU REEVESsubway

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP