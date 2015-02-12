Good Guy Keanu Reeves Gives Up His Seat On The NYC Subway

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While I don’t approve of people filming strangers, whether they’re famous or homeless, I’m pro-Keanu Reeves giving up his seat to a woman carrying a heavy bag on a New York City subway. Not only that, but when he stands up, he clearly notices the guy filming him, but rather than protest and look like “ANOTHER ENTITLED CELEBRITY” ( — Twitter), Reeves continues to do his Reeves thing, which is to look like a guy who just had his puppy taken away from him.

This may not seem like a big deal, but to channel Britta Perry for a moment, as someone who used to live in New York, lemme tell you, being able to sit down on a crowded subway is as rare as finding someone who prefers Speed 2: Cruise Control over the original. I’ve seen men and women alike in prime physical condition not give up their seats to the elderly and pregnant ladies. Joke’s on them, though. They’re sitting in a stew of bedbugs, sweat, and pee.