The first John Wick movie hit theaters a decade ago, and all of the gratuitous violence definitely could have been avoided if those guys didn’t kill that dog, but we’re in too deep now. The movie led to three sequels: John Wick Chapter Two in 2017, John Wick: Chapter John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, and John Wick Chapter 4 in 2023. We thought that would be the last of it, but now a follow-up series is in the works, picking up where Chapter 4 left off. It looks like we’ve all quietly yet collectively decided not to talk about… that other show.

Deadline reports that a new series titled John Wick: Under The High Table is currently in the works from writer Robert Levine and Chad Stahelski, who is set to direct the pilot episode. While Reeves won’t be starring in the sequel series, he will be involved, to some extent.

Reeves is on board to executive produce the series, and Deadline reports that he is “very hands-on with the project.” It would be better if he were fists-on, but we can’t have everything. The series, which does not have a streamer or network atatched yet, aims to “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age,” as the assassins deal with the aftermath of John Wick abandoning his assassin ways… again. Though it did seem pretty permanent this time.

This new project is separate from the upcoming prequel movie, Ballerina, and the previously announced John Wick 5, which is currently being developed by Stahelski. Maybe Reeves will pop back in for that one because he loves a reunion!

(Via Deadline)