Oliver Stone, who has made films about war (Platoon), assassinations (JFK), and natural born killers (Natural Born Killers), has something to say about the “disgusting” violence in John Wick: Chapter 4.

“I saw John Wick 4 on the plane. Talk about volume. I think the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting. I don’t know what people are thinking,” he told Variety. “Maybe I was watching G.I. Joe when I was a kid. But [Keanu Reeves] kills, what, three, four hundred people in the fucking movie. And as a combat veteran, I gotta tell you, not one of them is believable. I realize it’s a movie, but it’s become a video game more than a movie.”

That’s not the insult he thinks it is: the stairs sequence in Chapter 4 would make a great video game level.

The Oscar-winning director of Born on the Fourth of July continued, “It’s lost touch with reality. The audience perhaps likes the video game. But I get bored by it. How many cars can crash? How many stunts can you do? What’s the difference between Fast and Furious and some other film? It’s just one thing after another. Whether it’s a super-human Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s not believable.”

Stone, as frustrating as he is, makes some good points… but his overall message is lost by picking on John Wick 4, one of the best action movies in years. I don’t want to know what he thinks about Mad Max: Fury Road…

(Via Variety)