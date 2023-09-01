Keanu Reeves, A Man Allergic To Giving Up, Is Ready For ‘John Wick 5’

Keanu Reeves has been a lot of things in his life: a spontaneous bus driver, a time-traveling rockstar, and even a real-life rockstar. But there is one thing he’s never been: wrong. So we have to listen when he says things.

For instance, when Reeves finished John Wick Chapter 3, he and director Chad Stahelski thought that maybe there was more to the story. “We did the third movie and then we were really done. We’re like, ‘We’re done,'” Stahleski said on a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused. “And then again, it was a year later, Keanu and I both felt like we kind of let everybody down with the ending of number 3,” he added. Reeves is not one to let people down, so he knew that they had to come back for a fourth one, which became John Wick Chapter Four. Again, he’s never wrong, so the movie became a hit. He is only been on one (1) bad movie( we’re not going to talk about that), so the man knows what he’s talking about.

Now that the dust has settled and John Wick Chapter 4 has made its cultural (and financial) impact, the ultimate question remains: Will they be back for a fifth? It seems pretty likely, and Reeves is on board. The only thing is that after the events of Chapter 4, the crew might have to get creative. While a possible sequel had previously been announced, Reeves himself had remained silent, but Stahleski has been talking and confirmed that Reeves is ready and willing.

“Yeah, Keanu and I’ve talked,” Stahelski admitted on the same episode. “Keanu, if you ask him right now, ‘Would you do John Wick 5?’ He’d be, ‘F*** yeah!’ But then he’d look and go, ‘Well, what is it? I have no f***ing idea.’ And believe me, it’s not like, ‘We’re going to figure it out today.’” Even if they aren’t going to figure it out today, Reeves has no problem waiting a few decades in between franchise installments. Exhibit A, B, and C. Also D.

Stahleski added that there are a lot of ideas floating around, they just have to find the right one. “We have a lot of set pieces, we have a lot of ideas, we have a lot of things that we didn’t go or didn’t do before. I have no doubt that we’d come up with a lot of great pieces. It just, ‘What’s the main threat?’ We’re about myths. It’s like a fable. What’s the message in the fable? What’s the moral of the story?'” What is the moral of the story? Quite simply, it’s that we should let Keanu Reeves star in as many iterations of the same character as he wants and raise his pay every time. This man has hair gel to buy.

(Via Happy Sad Confused)