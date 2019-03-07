Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following a Sundance debut, UPROXX’s Mike Ryan predicted that Late Night will be one of the best comedies of the year. The set-up certainly promises as much. Writer and producer Mindy Kaling stars as an aspiring writer for late-night TV, and Emma Thompson plays the only female host in the landscape who’s trying to salvage her stalled show before being replaced. She’s surrounded by white male writers who appear to be uninspired, and Kaling must swoop in and save everyone’s jobs with a fresh approach. The film hasn’t scored unanimous critical acclaim but holds a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with several The Devil Wears Prada comparisons floating around in the ether.

The film also stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, and Amy Ryan, but the trailer focuses upon setting up the comedic chemistry between Thompson and Kaling. Here’s the Late Night synopsis:

A late-night talk show host’s world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision brings about unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women who are separated by culture and generation become united by their love of a biting punchline.

Amazon acquired Late Night after Sundance and will release the movie into theaters on June 7.