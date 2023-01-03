Among murder dolls, who would win in a fight to the death: Chucky or M3GAN? (Annabelle wasn’t invited because, as Megan Thee Stallion astutely put it, “bitch your OVER.”) They have both their killing strengths — and killer fashion — but horror mogul Jason Blum knows who he’s siding with. “There’s no question that M3GAN would definitely win. She’s much smarter than Chucky,” he told SyFy during a recent interview.

Allison Williams (Get Out) agrees. “M3GAN’s got this,” the actress said. “It feels so simple to me. M3GAN can just do all of the research there is on Chucky’s weaknesses in a millisecond and figure it out. She has too many resources. It’s not a fair fight.”

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Blum and Williams are the producer and star of M3GAN, respectively, so you might think, ‘Of course they’re going to pick the TikTok dance freak.’ But James Wan, who has a story-by credit on the horror movie, is Team Chucky. “I’m a big Child’s Play fan,” he explained. “They’re playing in different worlds.”

Wan is right… which is why we need a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse but for murder dolls. There’s Chucky, Annabelle, M3GAN, Krusty from that one Treehouse of Horror episode of The Simpsons, Jared Kushner, etc. The winner? Me, after I shove them all into a locker and drop it off a cliff.

M3GAN opens on January 6th.

(Via SyFy)