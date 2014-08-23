Matthew McConaughey Is Rumored To Bring A Little Bit Of Darkness To Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’

Matthew McConaughey pretty much hit a home run with his performance as Rust Cohle in True Detective. It stands out, alongside his Oscar winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club, as one of the highlights of the “McConaissance.”
But let’s imagine all of those crackpot theories about the Yellow King and Rust Cohle were true. Cohle is actually one evil son of a b*tch and not a warrior for the light like we are meant to believe. That’s where Josh Boone’s mind must be because he and Warner Bros are rumored to be after McConaughey to play Randall Flagg in The Stand. From Deadline:
I’m told that Warner Bros covets him to play the role of Randall Flagg in The Stand, the adaptation of Stephen King’s apocalyptic masterpiece novel that Josh Boone will direct.
Flagg is the personification of evil, a demonic figure who wreaks havoc after a plague kills most of the population. He was played in haunting fashion by Jamie Sheridan in the miniseries adaptation. This is by no means a firm situation, but it’s understandable why the studio thinks McConaughey would be a compelling and persuasive force of evil in the film. Flagg was such a force of evil that King used him in several of his works including The Stand.
I hope this becomes less rumor and more fact of life because this would be awesome casting. Flagg is probably the best character Stephen King has created and considering that duality in McConaughey’s career to this point, it just fits so well in my eyes.
Like Russ Fischer at Slashfilm points out, McConaughey has played dark and evil before with Killer Joe and Cohle. Even though one might picture him as The Stand’s heroic East Texan Stu Redman, Flagg is the far meatier role. If you want to see McConaughey as Redman, you should travel back in time and get another version.
It’s the best of both worlds for the actor, where he can be funny and charming while also being menacing and dark. Murderous with a flair for the extravagant. You’d be foolish to think it wouldn’t be amazing.
So make this happen, Warner. And make sure you have him practice his singing. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t bust this out at least twice in the movie.
That is some grade-A Wikipedia plagiarism there, Deadline writer.
Yeah, that’s full on cut and paste, isn’t it? The one line at least.
I’m still amazed every time a writer pulls this crap…it’s 2014 bro, everyone has the internet. How can you possibly think nobody will find out?
I am behind this.
I think he would be the only one that would make Flagg work on screen. The original miniseries he was too silly to exist
Too silly to exist in the original? Dude, no offense but what are you smoking? He was in no way silly.
I only saw the miniseries last month and have no connection to the character, but the miniseries played him like a straight up cartoon.
He was so over the top and corny I thought Jim Carey was gonna come out and fight him as the mask
The original miniseries was drenched in mid 90s narm, the casting fluctuated between perfect and incredulously wrong and it seemed far too saccharine at times.
So yeah, hopefully this can be more than 60% enjoyable.
Also Timothy Olyphant for Stu Redman.
Make this a legitimate thing world.
I’m a big fan of Olyphant, but I really think that underlying dark streak in him would suit him better for Larry (Stu is such an inherently good guy that I think Olyphant would have a hard time pulling that off)–he might be a good Flagg as well if McConaughey says no.
Baby Goose Stu!
@SgtRock – he’s way too old to play Larry. Larry is supposed to be in his early 20’s. Olyphant is the perfect age for Stu and has that vibe down pat.
Alexandra Daddario as Nadine Cross. Her boobs would shine in the role just as Laura San Giacomo’s did.
YES!. This so much…
M-O-O-N, that spells good idea.
Jim Gaffigan as Tom Cullen would also spell moon.
I will only accept this if it also means that he’ll play Flagg in any future The Dark Tower movies/miniseries.
Absolutely. If he’s not trading barbs with Roland in the the wizard of Oz’s castle, it’s a yuuuuuuuuuge missed opportunity.
Seth Rogan as Harold?
Dang it, I meant Jonah Hill. They all mix in my brain.
HODOR spells M-O-O-N
Holy shit the original miniseries is a glorious fucking mess. My favorite part is you have the guy who voiced Patrick Star playing Tom Cullen. That”s damn near prophetic.
Other than some miscasts, such as Molly Ringwald, and Parker Lewis Can’t Lose as Harold, the rest of the casting was great,,,
This may be one of Gary Sinise’s best roles. Rob Lowe is really good in it, too.
The miniseries was brilliant. The casting was perfect and Randall Flagg was one creepy dude in cowboy boots.
As for the movie, I think Mcconaughey would be the only one who could top the original Flagg. A great choice, hope it’s true.