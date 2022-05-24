In a move similar to creating the “burn book” in Mean Girls, Russia has released a list of nearly 1000 Americans who are permanently banned from entering Russia, and the list is really something.

Coming in at number 840 is acclaimed actor Morgan Freeman, who has been banned due to the fact that he narrated a 2017 video clip that accused the Russian government of “cyber warfare.” The clip was from The Committee To Investigate Russia, and was directed by Rob Reiner, a director known for The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally. Reiner also made the list, which includes a slew of actors, politicians, and Mark Zuckerberg. Anyone named on the list allegedly “incite Russophobia.”

Noticeably present on the list is a handful of names of people who are quite literally dead, so they had no plans on heading to Russia any time soon. This includes John McCain, the deceased senator who was once desperate for Twitter followers. McCain died in 2018 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Other notable names include Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Vide President Kamala Harris, and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff.

Some people listed were “honored” by the list, including diplomat Mike Carpenter, former federal prosecutor Norman Barbosa, and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

What an honor https://t.co/qTBXXInNSF — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) May 21, 2022

Well at least I'm still in good company. That's a long list! https://t.co/APy862zeXg — Norman Barbosa (@normbosa) May 21, 2022

My mother, who escaped the tyranny of the Russian Czar in 1911, would have been so proud to know that I am #257 of the 1,000 officially banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin. God save Ukraine! https://t.co/ztaDLc1OIB — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 23, 2022

Not including on the list is former president Donald Trump, who would tweet about it if he could!