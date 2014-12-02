You Can Now 3D Print Your Own Ball Droid From ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Earlier today we were amused by the guy who got the likeness of the ball droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens tattooed on his leg. But what if you want to cup a ball droid in your hands without permanent body modification? How about a ball droid you can leave on a bus if it no longer amuses you or goes all Jar Jar? Thankfully, Thingiverse member lilykill quickly whipped up 3D-printing plans for your very own ball droid sculpture, assuming you have access to a 3D printer and don’t mind painting it yourself.

“This is the droid you’re looking for.”

Oh man, how cool would it be if Harrison Ford made a huge one of these and reenacted his old movies with it? What? Stoners do weird things, dude. It could happen.

When Han sees the ball droid he's going to have this flashback from when he was sleeping in Carbonite. pic.twitter.com/hNi84Ztv8g — Matt (@JaigEyes66) December 1, 2014

