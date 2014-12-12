Taylor Lautner Plays A Bike Messenger Who Gets Drawn Into The World Of Parkour In ‘Best Movie Ever’

If you ever saw Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Premium Rush and wondered, “Hey, what if they remade this movie with a piece of plywood and added more parkour?” then Tracers is for you. Does it star Taylor Lautner as a street-wise bike messenger? You’re damned right it does. Does he literally crash into his love interest, who then introduces him to a whole new world of high-octane thrills? Yessirree. Does he have to infiltrate a gang of hard-nose parkour practitioners? You bet your abs he does. It’s like Point Break for milk babies, fortified with vitamin P (PARKOUR!).
Do yourself a favor and click to the 47-second mark.
TAYLOR LAUTNER: “Where’d you learn how to do parkour?”
I’m calling it now: Every single movie in the world would be improved by adding the line “Where’d you learn how to do parkour?”
GANG OF TOUGHS LEADER WEARING A V-NECK: “You know, this is dangerous stuff. You get hurt if you don’t know what you’re doing.”
THANKS FOR THE ADVICE, GRAMPA, BUT IF SHREDDING THE GNAR WERE EASY, EVERYONE WOULD DO IT. /skanks off to shred the gnar
After that, Taylor Lautner’s girlfriend shreds the gnar all over a ship, and they start robbing banks. In conclusion, Tracers is the odds-on favorite for best movie of 2015.
STOMP THAT YARD! SHRED THAT GNAR! STEP UP 2 THOSE STREETS!
Tracers, from the director of Paintball (seriously), opens February 25th. Rated WUB WUB WUB for llamas.
[hat tip: Indiewire]
“Where’d you learn how to do parkour?”
“Yo Llama’s house.”
This comment deserves more love than it’s received.
Take a knee son, you win the internet.
PERFECT!
I’m still not a hundred percent convinced this is a real movie.
I fear this movie may fail to live up to your hype. And yet…ALREADY BOUGHT TIX BITCHES.
I already pre-ordered it on 3D blu-ray
I pre-paid for the distribution rights on Netflix.
Shred the gnar? I barely even know har!
That’s some tasty internetting.
THANKS FOR THE ADVICE, GRAMPA, BUT IF SHREDDING THE GNAR WERE EASY, EVERYONE WOULD DO IT.
/skanks off to shred the gnar
Okay, that made me laugh so hard my eyes started to tear up a little bit.
Vince, wasn’t your mom in a movie called “Park Whore” where it was just a bunch of homeless guys climbing on top of her?
I prefer the sequel that starred Vince’s sister called “Park Whore 2: The Shed Slut”.
The stakes were raised as his sister didn’t screw random bums like his filthy mom did, but instead fucked blue collar workers in a backyard shed (garbage men, bus boys, taxi drivers, and Vince’s Uncle).
Park Whore 3: Tran is cumming to Bangsgiving
3:10 To Your Mom
4 Park 4 Whore
Park Whore 5: Park Whore Takes Manhattan.
I would have gone 3:10 to You, Ma, but I like where you’re at, relaxok.
The twist ending? It was 2007 THE WHOLE TIME!!1
I was thinking fall of 2001 and the climatic ending is set in the twin towers. Or the opening scene. I’m flexible.
The working title of this was Basic Rush
Sheikh It Off
Central Parkour
Parkour Lewis Can’t Lose ? I don’t what the f*ck is going on here. The only thing about the last one that made sense was Michael Shannon.
They should have gone with “Walk Hard”. That was some of the hardest walking I’ve ever seen.
Wigger Parkour
Starring Sarah Jessica Parkour, Mary-Louise Parkour, and Parkour Posey.
The Parkour Town.
“AHM LEAVIN PAHHKOOR IN MAH REAHVIEW!”
The Llama of Wall Street
*Or* Llama Day Afternoon.
Llamélie
Sick Flipz over the River Kwai
District B-13 year old girls still like Taylor Lautner right!?
This entire thread for COTW.
The joy this thread brought me completely balances out the crappiness from this entire week.
Crappiness of MY week, not of Filmdrunk threads. Don’t smite me small British child!
Another vote for COTW.
I crashed my bike into this thread and suddenly remembered who I was.
One of his eyebrows tried to jump a concrete divider at the same time that his legs did and Lautner accidentally made his first expression.
They should call this Parkour Lewis Can’t Lose.
In an M. Night Shama-Llama-Dingdong-ian twist, Lautner turns into a werewolf, slaughters all the other parkour knuckleheads, then shreds his girlfriend’s gnar doggie-style before disappearing into the night, never to be seen again.
BARKOUR!
Parkour Dog approves: [www.youtube.com]
Curb: I’ll grind you.
Taylor: Not if i grind you first!
My new list of MUST SEE Movies of 2015:
1. Tracers
2. The Wedding Ringer
3. The Wedding Ringer (again)
4. Mortdecai
5. Tracers (again, but with 3D glasses on)
6. Fifty Shades of Grey (for my girl, yo)
7. The Wedding Ringer (because I’m honest)
8. Entourage
9. Hot Tub Time Machine 2
10. Magic Mike XXL (for my girl again, dawg, I’m a great BF)
You made me Google the Wedding Ringer. What the fuck, man!?! I thought we were cool!
10. Magic Mike XXL
Eat a dick.
If there is a God, doing parkour to save the rec center will be the plot for Tracers 2.
You had me at “Mongkol Major.”
Taylor Lautner with a goatee is a calm llama-tee (say it fast).
Charles Foster Kane awaits death on his sickbed. Only one word passes his lips:
PARRRRRRRR-KOURRRRRRRRR
And then he falls from the bed and does a sick gnar.
[i62.tinypic.com]
Tracers is to hip, urban youth culture of 2014 what Hackers was to 1995.
Hidden video of Taylor Lautner negotiating his pay for this movie . . .
[www.youtube.com]
At least they got Octavia, mmh…
Lautner’s next project is a gritty reboot of a beloved musical . . . “Llama Mia,” also starring Llamanda Seyfried.
At least this wasn’t Paul Walkers last film. Oh….uh….shit.
Damn son.
The Llama of Wall Street and the video of llama negotiating had me in stitches. Seriously, tears are streaming down my face from laughter. Thank you all who contributed, I haven’t laughed this hard in a while.
What happens when bike messenging meets parkour? We saw Tracers and you know what that means…
Can’t possibly be as amazing as FREERUNNER: the SPEED of parkour movies. The guy from NEVER BACK DOWN gets kidnapped and forced into a deadly parkour marathon where the runners that come in last in each leg of the race get their heads blown up by explosive neck collars. Had that hunk of junk starred masculine facial hair Taylor Lautner it would already be a cult classic.
Have any of you seen the movie?