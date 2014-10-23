The Love, Loss, And Devastating Life Of Keanu Reeves

The L.A. coroner’s office picked up the phone. At the end of the line a voice cracked.
Was Jen Syme there?
Coroner’s Office investigator, Lt. Cheryl MacWillie, confirmed that, indeed, the body of Jennifer Syme was in their care.
Did they need someone to identify the body?
Lt. MacWillie responded that the body had already been identified by driver’s license. Had it not been for the license, the man on the phone, Keanu Reeves, would have certainly needed to come identify the remains.
Although he’s one of the biggest box-office attractions of all-time, Keanu Reeves has had his share of devastating tragedies that could have easily derailed any man. Abandonment. Bewilderment. Death. For those who are not emotionally disconnected, the journey through mortality ushers in facets of mourning which are par for the course.
Yet, somehow, Keanu has been able to swim past the crashing tides of tragedy without drowning. But, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t swallowed some water along the way. Just don’t expect him to tell you about it.
The First Cut
English-born Patricia Taylor, 21, was a showgirl performing at a Beirut casino when a 19-year old Samuel Nowlin Reeves spotted her. He was awestruck. They fell in love, and before the both of them knew it, Taylor would become pregnant and the two would marry. “She roped me right in as soon as I saw her,” Samuel said in a 2001 interview. “When she got pregnant, she just flat out told me, ‘I’m going to pop out the little buggah, so we’re getting married.’ It was fine with me.”
Although they had two children, Keanu and Kim, things spiraled out of control for the couple due to Samuel’s propensity for trouble, drugs and alcohol. After only two years, Samuel abandoned his family, taking off with his brother to travel and “care for horses owned by his step-father.”
Patricia and her two children took off. They lived in Australia for one year, skipped to New York, before finally taking root in Toronto. Throughout their travels, Keanu would sporadically see his biological father, visiting him occasionally on his 25-acre farm in Kaua’i. It was a time of heartbreak for the young Reeves, his father whisking through his life like a ghost unable to anchor itself. In a 2000 Rolling Stone interview, Keanu expressed how he rarely revisits this phase: “Jesus, man. No, the story with me and my dad’s pretty heavy. It’s full of pain and woe and f*cking loss and all that sh*t.”
Keanu had been dabbling in acting in Canada, and when he turned 13, he was ready to do two things: leave his absentee father behind, and shoot for the stars with his career. He visited him one more time at his Hawaii farm.
It was at night. We were in Kauai. And I remember him speaking about the stars. Something about how the world is a box. And I looked up, and I had no clue what he was talking about. [Laughs] “No, Dad, the earth is round. It’s not a rectangle, man.” No, I’m sure he didn’t say that. But I remember him speaking about the stars as we looked up.
It was the last time the budding movie star has seen his father. In 1994, after years of drug-induced debauchery, Samuel was arrested at the Hilo International Airport for attempting to sell heroin. Facing 10 years, he was released in 1996 on parole. Now suffering from multiple ailments, Samuel hoped to see his estranged son before the damage to his body caught up with him. “Keanu said my life was ‘tragic’ and, oh boy, does that hurt. Sad, yeah? I never figured things would end up this way. But he’ll always be my boy.”
Friends Until…
By 1986, Keanu had acted in several stage plays and made-for-TV movies in Canada. He was doing well enough that he was offered a part in the Rob Lowe-Patrick Swayze vehicle, Youngblood. The acting bug had sunk its fangs deep into Reeves. When filming on the movie wrapped, he made the decision to set up permanent residence in L.A.
I got a green card, jumped in my car, drove across the border from Canada and came to LA. I had some speakers in boxes in the back. If I was with a girl, I’d take out the speakers and put them on the roof so we could dance. I’d throw camping equipment in the back and go off for weekends.
Reeves would gain recognition in films like River’s Edge, Dangerous Liaisons and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and in 1989, he starred in the Steve Martin comedy, Parenthood. The film would become the conduit to one of the most influential relationships of his life: River Phoenix.
“Actually, I met Keanu through my ex-girlfriend Martha [Plimpton] while they were doing Parenthood—they were sucking face regularly,” Phoenix told Interview magazine. “My brother, Joaquin [Phoenix], otherwise known as Leaf, was also in it. So, Leaf and Martha were his buddies before I was even a friend of his. Then I met up with him on I Love You to Death. And I liked the guy. I wanted to work with him. He’s like my older brother. But shorter.”
While Phoenix looked to him as an older brother, Reeves admired the courageous and rebellious nature of River. “I enjoyed his company. Very much. And enjoyed his mind and his spirit and his soul. We brought good out in each other. He was a real original thinker. He was not the status quo. In anything.”
After starring together in I Love You to Death, Phoenix and Reeves would work together again — in lead roles — in Gus Van Sant’s controversial My Own Private Idaho. The film would mark a dangerous turn in Phoenix’s behavior.
Idaho was a Shakespearian tale filled with drugs, sex, and debauchery on the streets of Portland. Reeves and Phoenix embodied their characters — young sex hustlers — by actually staying out nights on the Portland streets themselves. But, unlike Reeves, Phoenix couldn’t help but to delve deeper.
He began using heroin. He came to the set disheveled and unwashed. And, on one occasion, he collapsed unconscious during the filming of a scene.
My Own Private Idaho became somewhat divisive among audiences and critics alike, but praises were heaped upon Phoenix’s performance. The two young stars made it out of the production alive, but River was coming undone.
Reeves’ and Phoenix’s paths would not cross on film again. While Keanu was filming the movie that would make him a Hollywood megastar, Speed, Phoenix overdosed on a toxic concoction of cocaine, morphine, and valium outside The Viper Room, an L.A. club owned by Johnny Depp. He suffered five seizures before becoming unconscious.
Keanu doesn’t talk about his friend’s death much. He’s quiet about it to the point it’s clear the event affected him immensely.
“It’s something he thinks about all the time, something he never really talks about,” a friend of Reeves told People in 2001. “Friends know not to go there with him.”
Perhaps due to the grief associated with the loss of a close companion, Reeves’ star wouldn’t shine quite as bright as onlookers would have thought following the gigantic success of Speed. But, five years later — at the tail end of the 90s — he would star in one of the most successful film franchises in the history of cinema. Before the end of the decade, though, Keanu would also experience one of the most devastating losses of his life.
Great read. Thanks @dariel
Hey, anytime.
Uh, came here for snarky comments and Vince’s “your mom” jokes, not feelings. Damn you.
And through it all he hasn’t shown a single emotion in life or on screen.
I dunno. He’s not the most flexible actor in the history of film, for sure, but when he’s cast well he hits the mark. I mean, even though the role of Neo wasn’t actually written for him it may as well have been.
That stuff aside, Keenu strikes me as the kind of guy it would be awesome to sit next to at a bar and just listen to him talk about whatever.
I actually find it interesting how lively and vibrant he was, especially in Bill&Ted, and Parenthood. I remember being struck by the scene in Parenthood where he bitterly laments ‘you need a licence to own a dog or drive a car, but any asshole can be a parent’
But then right around the time his life began to fall apart, his acting became more …not even stiff, but restrained. He clearly moved away from/grew up from certain roles, and his tragic experiences appear to have affected even his performances.
Sad Keanu indeed.
Yeah I remember when the Sad Keanu meme started, I thought “what if he’s actually really sad?” Knowing that he has a shit-ton to actually be sad about.
Clearly your deep, personal, Zenlike connection to The Keanu is to be envied.
This and Burnsy’s article are to sides of the same coin, bras.
This guy is like a saint. I am not a fan of his acting, but am a fan of his. It just seems like he embraces that Hawaii zen thing that I never understood.
Read this:
[www.celebritynetworth.com]
I’ve always thought Keanu was a goofball, but the more I learn about him, the more I like him. Not that that’s important or anything, but it is kind of nice.
Not to sound like a broken record, but yeah, while he’s never been the best actor, he seems like a decent guy who has deserved better. Money and fame don’t provide relief for the losses he has endured.
Honest to God, I clicked on this thinking he was dead. WTF, Uproxx??
That’s on you, not us, bro.
just posting a happy Keanu pic to uplift our spirits:
[www1.pictures.zimbio.com]
You call that happy?
Thanks!
Nice article once again Dariel. Personally I always thought he got a way harsher-than-deserved rep.
People bag on his acting, but people who have worked with him have nothing but praise. He apparently likes to give away money to the crews he works on and is generally a pleasant person.
Like his takeaway on the Sad Keanu thing was that it was all in good fun so he didn’t mind.
Still churning out the best articles on this site. Nicely done, Dariel. I had a teacher who also taught Reeves back in Toronto. Said he was a nice kid. Shame so much tragedy has followed, but he seems to have kept a strong head on his shoulders.
Dariel wins at Uproxx.
*Dusty Rhodes’ lissspp* Put cha’ hand up to the computer screen right naw! Imma put mine up there too! You feel that? That’s tha power of the people!
Thanks!
I too have laid awake at night dreaming the American Dream. The son of a plumber!
Yeah this guy is pretty awesome despite the fact that he’s a pretty limited actor. I’m surprised he never went into directing or producing since everyone seems to like working with him and he’s always so enthusiastic about whatever project he’s working on. His Reddit AMA shows this.
[www.reddit.com]
Also I feel bad for never reading anything from you before Dariel. I’ve checked out your previous stuff (like the Chevy Chase writeup) and it’s pretty good too. Yay for research based articles.
He actually just recently got into producing and directing. He directed Man of Tai Chi which came out last year and also produced the digital vs film doc Side by Side in 2012. So he might be slowly getting into that field.
Everyone loves Keanu. An informative if discordant – as in not in keeping with the irreverent house style – read. Think I’ll have a lie down.
Can I put my calloused palm down beside your head?
I always used to think Keanu was sort of stiff as an actor, but chronologically his acting style changes in line with his personal tragedies.
In his early performances he was clearly a pretty happy kid/young man who of course would have had some issues but wasn’t as weighted by them.
And he picked roles that suited him. Slightly rebellious/not perfect semi outsiders who had still found some form of love or acceptance.
THen it all goes to shit and his roles are men who want and chose to be isolated, solitary creatures who often have lost and suffered.
Even Constantine is a complicated loner type on too familiar terms with death and loss,
I do hope that just because he chooses not to address these things publicly or with certain friends, that he does have people he can talk about it with.
Keanu should get together with Kelsey Grammer and bond over their tragedies.
Hah! I just posted a comment to this same general point. I was hoping Dariel might do a piece in Kelsey. I remember reading about multi tragedies in his life but couldn’t recount then without doing research. And I think more things have smacked into him since I first read about his personal life! …sort of a Patrick Duffy–Jennifer Hudson type layered tragedy scenario. Uber sad!
I can always count on uproxx for a great read! It’s funny, we draw connections to actors sometimes and don’t know why. Then we peel back the layers of limelight and screen magic and see that they have the same torrid past that some of us have. Yet, they continue to strive, continue to excel, they shake it off and keep working. Probably because working is an escape and the pain is the fuel in the furnace. Keanu has always had my respect, now, even more so!
Great write up. Quality reading. We take a lot of these ‘stars’ lives for granted, assuming what we see is all they are.
They’re rich as all hell. The end.
Very well written, but, um, the dude is a bazillionaire. “Devastating Life” it ain’t.
to quote blake griffin “some people are so poor all they have is their money”
Great article, I’ve always liked this guy. I have a thing I call the Keanu Effect. He’s not my favorite actor or anything, but I thoroughly enjoy everything I ever see him in. I began to notice this after some friends asked if they should see The Day The Earth Stood Still and I said hell yes. Apparently that’s a “bad movie” n they let me hear about it, news to me. I’m dying for John Wick
The Prince of Pennsylvania.
I’ve always had a soft spot for this dude.
Whoooaaaahh
There was some Reddit thread a few years back asking for ‘your best celebrity encounters’ and there were several stories about Keanu being incredibly nice and generous with fans. Also, no doubt related to his sister’s condition, he has donated millions of dollars to cancer research over the years. Keanu Reeves is a first-rate guy.
Truly a great article. Also, damn, I had no idea that Reeves had been through that much s*it.
Keanu, you are an amazing talent. I truly hope you find happiness in the fact that you have been a great influence on so many lives of this past generation. Thank you for your art. It has always been appreciated. Blessings. ~M
Dariel: Thx for this recap of some of f the life & times of Keanu. Kelsey Grammer is another highly successful entertainer/performer/celeb who’s also been thru “the valley of the shadow,” if memory serves. I would quite welcome your doing a similar write-up on his life & times. I’ll keep an eye peeled in case you decide to tackle another “heartbreak & despair in the face of spectacular success” story! Thx again. :-)
You’re awesome! I’m considering a piece about Kelsey.
Jesus. Sad Keanu is justified Keanu. Really got to respect his ability to endure all this awfulness and remain such a groovy, exemplary human being.
Dariel is Uproxx’s Daddy. Dude, seriously – you need to put your portfolio of these articles on various stars together and go get a big payday at The New York Times or the Washington Post. Your writing rivals most of the Entertainment writing there.
You’re very kind. My goal is to net a Pulitzer at Uproxx, then travel the globe.
Sounds like my life Keanu.
Came here for Keanu. Stayed for alterno-video of R. Phoenix. I just don’t know what to say.
I never payed much attention to this guy, but I fell in love with him while watching “The Lake House”. He was so sweet and gentle. It just so happens, it’s on my tv right now, on the E channel, and of couse I’m watching it.
I also saw him on Jimmy Kimmel the other night, and I wondered about him, as he said nothing about his personal life, and everybody talks about their’s when they are on TV.
After reading all of this, I can see why nothing was said about his personal life. How sad all of this is!! It kinda makes me like him all the more. I hope, now in his 50s he finds happiness, whatever that is for him. Everyone deserves a little happiness at least once in their life! Best wishes to Keanu!!
Just watched him on Kimmel and listened to him on The Nerdist, a shame it was such a short episode. This article was so sad I was hoping for it to just end already. Keanu is one of those actors where I’m more interested in him as a person than any of the roles he is in. Crazy to hear he is 50 years old.
I think part of the reason he gets a bad rep for acting is that he chooses roles and characters that are very different from your regular hollywood “hero” stereotypes. In your typical movie these days, the actors are either over-emoting or over articulating just what they feel so that you don’t have to guess. most of the time this moves the plot along faster. But sometimes its more interesting to have abstract characters. For example, if anyones seen the movie “generation um” (and be warned this is not a film for people who like the hollywood norm), reeves character in that movie is stoic, his life is shit, and nothing ever really happens. The other characters in the film also have depressing existences and nothing ever really happens in the film. Yet despite all that i enjoyed watching it, Reeves became an avatar for the viewer in the film and it constantly made you ask “what would that make me feel like?” as opposed to the usual “oh, that actor feels like x when y happens to them.” idk, i can see why many wouldn’t like it or want to watch a film like that but to say its bad acting is a bit unfair i think. “A scanner darkly” is another example but this one is a bit less abstract but still a fascinating film. I even thought the matrix was great and sometimes i think people confuse the idea of ‘zen’ for emptiness or vacuousness.
Did I somehow miss the mention of the awesome role he played so well in “The Devil’s Advocate?