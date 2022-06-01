Take a pinch of Nicholas Hoult, a dash of Anya Taylor-Joy, a smidgen of Ralph Fiennes as a creepy chef, and what do you have? The teaser trailer for The Menu, an intriguing horror-comedy that will make you swear off tasting menus for good.

Directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession) and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, The Menu stars Taylor-Joy and Hoult as a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. They’re there for a fancy meal prepared by a famed chef (Fiennes), who explains, “Over the next few hours, you will ingest fat, salt, protein, and at times, entire ecosystems.” Those in attendance, which also includes John Leguizamo, Judith Light, and Hong Chau as an attentive waitress, are “not the common man… What happens inside this room is meaningless compared to what happens outside. We are but a frightened nanosecond. Nature is timeless.”

Yeah, I’m good. I’ll stick with Popeyes (again).

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

The Menu opens in theaters on November 18. Just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.