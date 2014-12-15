Here Are Some Fascinating Facts About ‘The Wizard’ For Its 25th Anniversary

Nintendo Was Not As Heavily Involved As You Might Think…
Aside from providing props and, of course, Super Mario Bros. 3, by all accounts, Nintendo stepped aside and let the filmmakers produce the movie they wanted to make. None of the endorsements, including the single most famous line in the movie, were required by the company. In fact, some references are even removed: For example, a character is reading what’s clearly a Nintendo Power magazine, but the title has been changed to just “Power.”
…But Maybe They Should Have Been.
The movie has a litany of technical errors about video games that gamers find oddly endearing, not least because the movie’s quite consistent in getting almost everything wrong.
And They Weren’t The Only Promotional Partner, Either
Ever wonder why there’s a Tom Petty poster on the side of an arcade game cabinet? Or why our heroes escape in a Hostess truck at one point? There’s a reason: Everything from the eyewear to the shots of Cosmopolitan magazine were paid promotional plugs. Universal was convinced that Savage and Nintendo would pack kids into the theater, and weren’t shy about using that to sell lots of product placement.
Yes, That Really Is Rilo Kiley Frontwoman Jenny Lewis
Despite rumors to the contrary, Lewis actually doesn’t mind people remembering her role in The Wizard. Although, for obvious reasons, she prefers to talk about her musical career.
Director Todd Holland Got Hired In A Weekend
Holland admits he hates video games, but that didn’t stop him from being hired to direct. He notes he was put in charge of the movie within two days of interviewing for it, thanks in part to Fred Savage’s schedule with The Wonder Years making a quick pre-production a necessity.
The guy who played Lucas is now a registered sex offender.
I figured a movie like this would have been right up my alley but it was never a big deal in my town. I don’t remember anyone talking about it or seeing it at the time, even when it would have come out on VHS.
“If you mean it turns to vinegar, it does!”
I think the “He touched my breast!” line is what stayed with me the most. I was like 8 at the time.
I had a mean crush on Jenny back then. I have a mean crush on her these days too.
I honestly had no idea that was her. Granted I was 6 the only time I saw the movie and really don’t remember much beyond “powerglove” and “SUPERMARIOBROTHERSTHREEEE” but with listening to more than a fair amount of Rilo Kiley/Jenny Lewis in the past decade I had no clue.
tell me you dont get goosebumps everytime you watch and the unveil mario bros 3……lol…
I went to get a glimpse of Super Mario Bros. 3 months before its release date. Internet kids these days are spoiled.
Fact. This was the reason the majority of us HAD to see it.
What do you mean he ‘had no lines’? What about ‘CALAFAAAAAWWWWNNNNNIAAAAHHH?’
In the original script, he was completely mute. Seriously.
At least he wasn’t deaf and blind, he’s a third of the PINBALL wizard
This was not one of Beau Bridges finer pieces of work.
I’m assuming this also inspired that hilarious episode of Regular Show involving the video game tournament.