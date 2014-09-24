Those Rumored Emma Watson Nude Photos? They Were An Anti-4Chan Hoax.

In the first week of September, anonymous 4chan users found a new way to make the Internet that much creepier, by leaking hundreds of private photographs showing famous females in various states of undress. They did the same thing this past weekend, and threatened that even more would be coming, including nude pictures of Harry Potter star/Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson. A website was even set up, Emma Watson You Are Next, with a clock counting down to 12 a.m. on September 24th.
Say, that’s today. Let’s swallow our pride and check it out.
That’s…unexpected, because as it turns out, the whole thing was a marketing hoax.
“None of these women deserve this,” the page states. “Join us as we shutdown 4chan and prevent more pictures from being leaked.” Alongside its call to keep private pictures private, the site boasts about its social success. The organizer says emmayouarenext.com reached 48 million visitors, 7 million Facebook shares and likes, and 3 million Twitter mentions. (Via)
The stunt was organized by Rantic, a “social media marketing enterprise that has participated in some of the most viral campaigns and music videos.” Their goal is to not only shut down 4chan, but to prove that the leaked nudes are a “clear indication that the internet NEEDS to be censored.” But apparently threatening to use a stranger’s personal property as a marketing gimmick is OK? As the Verge notes, Rantic doesn’t care about “issues of privacy and gender equality,” because if they did, they would have linked to Watson’s HeForShe campaign; they care about their #brand.
“The internet needs to be censored.”
PAAAAAAHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA
I would like to opine that this is perhaps a bad strategy in furthering these objectives
Emma Watson impresses me as someone who could be a closet Never Nude anyway. Too bad she’s not really like she was in This is the End, loud, drunk and violent.
I knew it was an attention troll. I didn’t know it was one with even dumber ideas than a /b/tard
People who want to censor the internet (or anything else for that matter) are much worse than 4chan.
New website: Rantic You Are Next… coming soon to an internet near you!
4chan as a whole is noting terrible
Stupid people. The problem is not 4chan; in fact, it’s a pretty good imageboard if you look other sections. There’s even good people there. Shocking, I know.
I’m sure this won’t come back and bite rantic in the ass
4chan totally forgives and forgets!
Rantic describes itself as a “social media marketing enterprise that has participated in some of the most viral campaigns and music videos”?
::loudest fart noise ever::
What sort of asshole thinks that censoring anything is a good idea? Is it wrong that I can only picture middle class white american soccer moms when I see shit like this?
Go home North Korea, you’re drunk.
I heard the actual Rantic company was just a front for a bunch of pranksters. So this is some real multi-level trolling.
The funny part is /b/ wants to shut 4chan down too. They think Moot has kicked out all the old mods and replaced them with SJW landwhales. (Their words)
As for censoring the internet, allow me to quote Caddyshack. “Danny, this isn’t Russia. Is this Russia? This isn’t Russia.”
Congrats, Rantic, you made yourself look dumber than 4chan.
When 4chan responds, and they will, I will be sitting with a big ol bucket of popcorn watching the bloodshed. This could be prime entertainment.
Except that the leak happened on Anon-ib. 4chan and Reddit just posted what had already been posted. So a stupid and ill informed stunt.
How ironic it all turned out to a stunt which served to embarrass and expose the media for being just as predatory and invasive as the 4chan hackers themselves as they raced after the next headline at the hands of another nebulous dark clothed internet group….who’s really gaming who?
Marketing people are the worst.