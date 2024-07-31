harry potter universal
universal studios
Movies

The ‘Harry Potter’-Themed World Coming To Universal Studios’ Epic Universe Looks Magical

Harry Potter is the rare property with not one, but two amazing theme park rides. Soon, it may have a third.

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the first details about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, one of five lands coming to the brand-new Epic Universe (along with Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, and Celestial Park).

The main attraction is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, which is described as a “journey from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic for the long-awaited trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge.” Once the trial begins, riders join Harry, Ron, Hermione, and house-elf Higgledy in “a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way.”

Other highlights of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which is set in both Paris and London, include theatre show Le Cirque Arcanus, restaurant Le Gobelet Noir, and Bar Moonshine, where “American witches and wizards can enjoy a taste of home at Bar Moonshine, where they’ll find exclusive beers, wines and cocktails served amid U.S. Quidditch team pennants and other items of wizarding Americana.” You can see photos from Epic Universe’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic below.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

universal studios

Le Cirque Arcanus

universal studios

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique

universal studios

Café L’Air De La Sirène

universal studios

Le Gobelet Noir

universal studios

There’s a video journey, too.

Epic Universe opens in 2025. Find out more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Rema’s Polarizing ‘Heis’ Album Is The Jolt Afrobeats Needs
by: Uproxx authors