Harry Potter is the rare property with not one, but two amazing theme park rides. Soon, it may have a third.

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the first details about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, one of five lands coming to the brand-new Epic Universe (along with Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, and Celestial Park).

The main attraction is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, which is described as a “journey from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic for the long-awaited trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge.” Once the trial begins, riders join Harry, Ron, Hermione, and house-elf Higgledy in “a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way.”

Other highlights of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which is set in both Paris and London, include theatre show Le Cirque Arcanus, restaurant Le Gobelet Noir, and Bar Moonshine, where “American witches and wizards can enjoy a taste of home at Bar Moonshine, where they’ll find exclusive beers, wines and cocktails served amid U.S. Quidditch team pennants and other items of wizarding Americana.” You can see photos from Epic Universe’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic below.