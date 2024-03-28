The most recent How to Train Your Dragon movie came out five years ago. Do you miss Toothless? Because I miss Toothless. Luckily, beginning next year, there will be a lot more of everyone’s favorite dragon (sorry, Arrax) in our lives.
A live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon (written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who did the same for the animated trilogy, as well as Lilo & Stitch) is scheduled to come out on June 13, 2025. Fans of the action-fantasy franchise will also be able to feel like vikings for themselves (minus the pillaging) at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, one of five worlds coming to Epic Universe at Universal Orlando.
Universal Studios has released the first details and photos of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, which will include a family-friendly thrill coaster, a live show, and a meet and greet with Hiccup and, yes, Toothless. There’s also multiple food and beverage options (think: mead, and lots of it).
You can see the photos and read the descriptions below.
Hiccup’s Wind Gliders
On this family thrill coaster, Hiccup invites brave new Vikings to take a ride in his latest glider contraption – a winged flying machine that launches aspiring Dragon Riders into the sky for a dragon’s eye view of Berk. Guests will fly alongside Hiccup and Toothless and reach speeds up to 45 mph as they soar around the perimeter of Berk – and even through the lagoon – while experiencing firsthand what it’s like to fly on a dragon.
The Untrainable Dragon
Inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s wildly successful “Untrainable” show, this dragon-filled live spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. This heartwarming story comes to life with captivating musical numbers, breathtaking sets and life-sized dragons soaring overhead.
Fyre Drill
Mischievous Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut invite teams of Vikings to compete to outscore and out-soak each other on this wet-and-wild boat battle. Guests will board a colorful dragon-headed boat and blast water cannons at flame-like targets to practice putting out fires – a crucial skill to master when living with dragons.
Dragon Racer’s Rally
Berk’s new Vikings racers can practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air. Guests can control how “wild” or “mild” their experience will be as they perform high-flying, gravity-defying, swooping and soaring skills that are necessary to earn the accolades worthy of a true champion dragon racer.
Viking Training Camp
Junior Vikings will learn everything they need to know about dragons as they climb, slide and explore their way through this sprawling interactive adventure play camp, featuring a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers, and so much more.
Meet Hiccup and Toothless
Guests can visit the Haddock Paddock for an incredible meet-and-greet experience with heroic Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and pose for a photo with his friendly Night Fury, Toothless. Plus, throughout the day, guests may also encounter other familiar Vikings and dragons while exploring Berk.
How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk will also feature Mead Hall (“a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches, and more, along with a collection of meads and ciders”), Spit Fyre Grill (“a quick-service dining location featuring delicious, hearty meals flame-seared by a helpful (unseen) dragon fry”), and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel (“a festive racing-themed food stand located in the Viking Camp”).
Epic Universe opens in 2025.