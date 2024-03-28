The most recent How to Train Your Dragon movie came out five years ago. Do you miss Toothless? Because I miss Toothless. Luckily, beginning next year, there will be a lot more of everyone’s favorite dragon (sorry, Arrax) in our lives.

A live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon (written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who did the same for the animated trilogy, as well as Lilo & Stitch) is scheduled to come out on June 13, 2025. Fans of the action-fantasy franchise will also be able to feel like vikings for themselves (minus the pillaging) at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, one of five worlds coming to Epic Universe at Universal Orlando.

Universal Studios has released the first details and photos of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, which will include a family-friendly thrill coaster, a live show, and a meet and greet with Hiccup and, yes, Toothless. There’s also multiple food and beverage options (think: mead, and lots of it).

You can see the photos and read the descriptions below.