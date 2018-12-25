Have A Very Creepy Christmas With The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, made over $250 million at the box office and was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, which he won. For his second feature, one-half of Key and Peele looks like he’s made another modern horror classic. Us follows the Wilson family who, following a beach vacation with some friends, are haunted (and hunted) by versions of themselves. The doppelgängers are known as The Tethered — they’re the “my own worst enemy” expression come to life.

“I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters. To the actors, I knew this was the ultimate fun because who doesn’t want to play two roles in a movie; when you’re tired in one, you get to jump into the other,” Peele explained. “But I think what was a fun challenge for actors, was finding the connections between the characters and their counterparts.” Also, there are scissors, the best bunnies since The Favourite, and an unexpected use of Luniz’s “I Got 5 on It.” Here’s the plot synopsis.

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe, and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers, Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Us, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, opens on March 15, 2019.