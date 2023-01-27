The trailer for We Have A Ghost is excellent, and then Jennifer Coolidge shows up as a reality show medium, and then Tig Notaro shows up as a CIA agent, further compounding the excellence upon excellence upon excellence.

The latest from writer/director Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day) sits in the same horror comedy sweet spot he’s built a tongue-in-cheek career around, but may be even more YA-friendly than previous movies. Based on the Vice short story “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh, the very Netflix-titled We Have A Ghost asks the question of what would happen if, instead of running for his life, a teen started recording when a ghost appeared.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

David Harbour is perfectly cast here, achieving schlubby perfection as the mute ghost of what looks like the second-best bowler on your team, and there’s at least one shot in the trailer that owes everything to The Twins from Matrix: Revolutions, so watching it several times in a row is perfectly, delightfully acceptable. Likewise, Anthony Mackie and Erica Ash look to be doing stellar goofball parental work.

We Have A Ghost hits Netflix February 24th.