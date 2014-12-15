‘It Was Very Sloppy’ And Other Things Viggo Mortensen Has Said About His Distaste For ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy

Viggo Mortensen has had an interesting career in front of the camera. When The Lord of the Rings trilogy began entrancing audiences in 2001, Mortensen — as the films’ triumphing hero — seemed destined to become a Hollywood icon. His follow-up to the blockbuster series of films, Hidalgo, was another ambitious film, but it ultimately didn’t find massive success. Since then, the Danish-American actor has chosen to stay relatively under the radar, occasionally popping up for riveting performances in films like History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and The Road.
The accomplished actor is also a writer, painter, and photographer, and it’s obvious that he’s much more concerned with creating great art than selling out theaters with a multimillion dollar spectacle. Hence, it’s easy to understand his feelings when looking back on the trilogy that helped make him a star. Some LOTR fans may call Mortensen ungrateful, but he’s candidly gone on record to say, “I wouldn’t have gotten to do a lot of the things that I’ve done,” when referencing the effect Jackson’s epic films have had on his career. Just don’t expect him to bite his tongue when expressing his other thoughts on the epic series…
“It Was Very Sloppy”
In an interview with Telegraph earlier this year, Mortensen wasn’t afraid to speak his mind when it came to Peter Jackson’s love of computer generated effects over the humanized elements of cinema:
They were in a lot of trouble, and Peter had spent a lot. Officially, he could say that he was finished in December 2000 – he’d shot all three films in the trilogy – but really the second and third ones were a mess. It was very sloppy – it just wasn’t done at all. It needed massive reshoots, which we did, year after year. But he would have never been given the extra money to do those if the first one hadn’t been a huge success. The second and third ones would have been straight to video.
The Genie Was Out Of The Bottle
Mortensen also elaborated on Peter Jackson’s thought process in prioritizing effects over traditional and practical filmmaking:
I guess Peter became like Ridley Scott – this one-man industry now, with all these people depending on him,” Mortensen adds. “But you can make a choice, I think. I asked Ridley when I worked with him (on 1997’s GI Jane), ‘Why don’t you do another film like The Duellists [Scott’s 1977 debut, from a Joseph Conrad short story]?’ And Peter, I was sure he would do another intimately scaled film like Heavenly Creatures, maybe with this project about New Zealanders in the First World War he wanted to make. But then he did King Kong. And then he did The Lovely Bones – and I thought that would be his smaller movie. But the problem is, he did it on a $90 million budget. That should have been a $15 million movie. The special effects thing, the genie, was out of the bottle, and it has him. And he’s happy, I think…
“But they are still very, very interested in the story. They want the human side of it to be absolutely pivotal.”
I believe the appropriate response would be what the kids say these days: lolz
Viggo is definitely a talented actor, but I’ve read enough interviews with him to know that he’s an old-fashioned bohemian Luddite. The sort of guy who likes to ride horses and listen to records, and doesn’t know how to use a computer. However he intended it, his comments come off as ungrateful here, as no one was exactly beating a path to his door before these movies…
I’ve only ever seen part of one of the LOTR movies. Just not my bag. I also haven’t seen more than a few minutes of Harry Potter, and I very few comic movies. I have however, seen Mortenson in A History of Violence and Eastern promises, both of which I enjoyed.
Regardless, someone giving an honest response to a question isn’t ungrateful, it’s simply their honest opinion – something you never get in hollywood. It’s refreshing.
Also, he was good in young guns II
A History of Violence and Eastern Promises are two of my fav films. I, too, enjoy more grounded movies. I’ve seen Harry Potter and LOTR and other fanciful pics, and they just don’t appeal to me. On the other hand, I watched Take Shelter and Mud for like the 23rd time last night and I was fully engorged.
I don’t know what movies Freeman thinks he’s in, but The Hobbit “trilogy” is a bloated money grab. Nothing more, nothing less.
Yeah, but you can’t expect his to say that right now, while he’s still promoting the third one. Give it a few years.
Watch his video giving the middle finger behind the scenes. I like to think those are his thoughts of this awful, awful trilogy. [www.youtube.com]
Even as a fan, I have to agree that The Hobbit Trilogy is a bloated money grab. In saying that, the movies are not bad per se.
Well, he is a very good actor and at least he recognizes the fact that those movies opened lots of doors for him. One movie of his I wish I could find is Alatriste but I can’t find it distriubuted anywere in the States : /
The horse was CGI.
Fuck off Viggo you beautiful talented bastard. The LoTR trilogy was a massive part of my childhood. It was like Star Wars for my generation. While I get the whole fantasy deal isn’t everyone’s cup of tea – they are fucking fantastic films and they’ve aged really well – a decade on and they’re still the most visually amazing films I’ve ever seen.
Seriously. Staring at a piece of art and thinking “Meh…It could be better” is obvious. Staring at the Sistine Chapel and saying “Meh, I would have gone a different way” is arrogant. Love it or leave it, it’s insanely complex and sucked the like out of Peter during its construction. I’m glad it exists.
Mortensen just happened to be there at the time and witnessed how fucked up things were. That can color your outlook of the finished product.
Yeah that’s a good point – I guess its kind of like seeing how the sausage is made. But still – it seems ungrateful from someone who was lucky enough to be a part of it and its allowed him to do loads of films – the sort of films he apparently wants to do since.
Watch the first movie and think about the digital effects that are used. Then watch the third and think on them. Now imagine yourself to be a character actor that is almost most famous for being a naked russian mobster and asked to give emotion in both films.
Dude. Take off the glasses. The movies fall apart. Viggo’s great moment in the third film was talking to a ghost, which was no doubt a dude in a bodysock on set.
No. Nerp. Do not agree with OP.
The second and third movies are sloppy. They have these huge panned out battle scenes that don’t do much at all for the story if you ask me, and the last one has how many false endings?
@Bruce Leroy Re: false endings
It has fewer than the book does, I’ll tell you that much.
You can’t sit there and say that the 2nd and 3rd one weren’t bloated. The 3rd one is barely watchable. The entire second half is a mess. and Viggo’s right, i would have loved a lot more character-driven ending (not to mention ONE ending) than the CGi crapfest that happened.
“It has fewer than the book does, I’ll tell you that much.”
This is the silliest thing I’ve read in a long time. How can a book ever have even one false ending, let alone several?
LOTR was 3 movies about hairy midgets walking around. In no way is that like Star Wars. Maybe Return of the Jedi, but that’s the worst of the three.
[youtu.be]
How soon they forget. Personally, I think The Two Towers was the best of he LOTR Trilogy – the Battle of Helms Deep is a gold standard that even the makers of Game Of Thrones give reverence to.
The Return Of The King was very good, almost as good as The Two Towers, I just give it a slight deduction for having so many endings. And it was good enough to win over ten Oscars, including Best Picture!
So I guess we should still be attaching a lot of weight to the ungrateful grumblings of Viggo Mortgensen, who has achieved fuck-all since, right?
Hmm, I thought the Two Towers was the weakest by some distance, especially Aragorn’s Gandalf-mimicking, film-extending fall.
The Return of the King was great, though, in spite of the excess (not least because of the acting). And they’re not false endings, they’re endings to different parts of the story.
Unfortunately, Peter Jackson’s excesses have only increased since then. I enjoy the Hobbit films a lot, but they’d have been so much better as two 1 hour 45 minute films. I can see why that would be frustrating for someone like Viggo, who’s achieved a lot artistically (if less commercially) since LotR. I don’t think he throws Peter Jackson under a bus; his comments are very measured.
Could be worse . . . it could be horse DGI.
From Martin Freeman’s quote:
I know Peter and the team who make those films, they’d be horrified to think they’d jettisoned all subtlety.
CAN CONFIRM: THEY JETTISONED ALL SUBTLETY WHEN THEY CHOSE TO SPLIT THE HOBBIT INTO THREE FUCKING FILMS.
Freeman was eye blinking SOS during the interview.
In fairness to Mortensen, he turned down the role of Aragon numerous times before saying yes like a week before production started. He was never terribly enthusiastic about doing it. He spoke openly about that. I think he’s wrong about the LOTR trilogy being a mess and having no staying power though. People bought the extended editions of the LOTR trilogy in droves because they wanted even more material. The books are notoriously dense and maybe 1/3 of that material made it into the movies at all.
He didn’t say the trilogy was bad, he said the 2nd and 3rd were bloated and sloppy. And he’s right. The best movie of the 3 is the first one, despite having the least exciting plotline. It’s also the least-CGI’d of the 3, and the most focused on the characters. If they had continued on that path, and RESTRAINED themselves from include 30 minutes of giant battle scene pans, the other two might have been as good.
He has a tattoo along with the rest of the fellowship. Everyone on that set looked up to him, he carried his sword everywhere.
If anything this just looks like he’s a two-faced lying piece of shit.
Damn Viggo, you really pissed off the Hobbit fanboys
Viggo is a bit of a dreamer, who is probably a bit clueless to how his comments come off.
I disagree with him though. The amount of work that was poured into that trilogy by craftsmen, actors and film-makers… It was disrespectful, ungrateful and inaccurate for him to refer to those movies as sloppy. Three blockbuster movies delivered on-time, on budget, and released one year apart to critical and commercial success? That’s a goddamn miracle.
Okay, I’ve heard of click bait, but this ENTIRE article was click bait. Nothing, absolutely NOTHING he said is evenly remotely close to what your claiming he’s saying. He wants Ridley Scott AND Peter Jackson to do smaller movies like they once did, more personal and intimate movies. Never once did he say or even infer that he doesn’t like the LOTR movies. NOT ONCE. The whole sloppy comment was referring to unfinished versions of The Two Towers and The Return of the King. Never have I seen the phrase “trying to stir up shit” be so blatantly used and unabashed.
As a fan of Peter Jackson, now that The Hobbit films are done, I too want to see more risky and personal work from one of the most original and interesting filmmakers working today.
You know Lord of the Rings was a series of books before these films right?
Yeah, I agree with Dave here. I’m not sure how those quotes were twisted into him not being a fan of the films. And as you point out, the worst part was implying he was referring to the trilogy (or any part of it) as sloppy (with the bold “It was very sloppy” section header) when the actual quote shows he was clearly taking about the unfinished versions of the final two as you point out. (However, I will be that guy who points out you mixed up imply and infer–just a pet peeve of mine.)
And @OMB, I’m not sure how that’s relevant to Dave’s points.
Counterpoint: WHO CURRRRRZ
Totally reasonable statements for him to make, and not at all insulting.
And certainly none of the quotes here even intimate he is “Isn’t a Big Fan of” of the movies or that he thinks any of them are sloppy.
That scene in the 3rd movie where the ghost pirate army (or whatever) just swarms out of the boat and destroys all the enemies ruined the whole Trilogy for me. What was the point of anyone else fighting? Just freaking hold back and wait for the ghost pirate army, which apparently can destroy anything in roughly 45 seconds.
And why didn’t they keep the ghost army for the attack on Mordor?
that’s what i said to myself while watching it in the theater. holy crap, how’s about instead of releasing them from their curse thing after that little battle(ass whooping) have them kick the hell out of everyone in mordor, then release them. they seem to be unstoppable, i don’t see how that would have been to big an ask.
The deal was to help them with the one battle at Pelennor, and then he would free their spirits. It’d be kinda shitty to get these tortured souls trapped in purgatory to do ALL your work for you.
Reading Viggo’s comments from that first interview not only echoed my own sentiments, but were a refreshing kind of candidness you don’t see much these days where actors have to support any film their in with blind devotion no matter how foul a turd it is. When the first Hobbit movie came out I commented to one of my friends about how far down the CGI rabbit hole Peter Jackson had fallen. I went back and watched the first of the trilogy shortly thereafter and was blown away by how real everything looked, because it actually was real. The orcs were men in prosthetics, and they were awesome. Now they are cartoons that inspire no emotion whatsoever. Everything is sterile and shiny and glossy and completely devoid of a soul.
The first LotR used CGI when it had to, most often it seemed to create an impressive far shot of scenery. It was a tool. Gradually it has become a crutch for Peter Jackson, something he can’t function without, and that’s sad.
I’m going to watch the last Hobbit, probably on opening night, but moreso out of obligation to a collection of books I love and a sense of duty to see them out to the end than out of genuine excitement. In truth, I’m not looking forward to it at all.
I enjoy all the LOTR/Hobbit films. Yeah, the Hobbit films are overly stuffed but I enjoy them. Well directed, well written, well acted fantasy is fkn rare. If you don’t dig em, totally understandable but thats why everyone gets to choose what to watch and what not to.
He didn’t say he had a distaste for the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He said he didn’t especially care for the second two. He said he loved Fellowship. And guess what! He’s absolutely correct.
It’s lame as a society we can’t talk about both our positive and negative takeaways from an experience without media making it sound like we’re shitting all over something because we had a small difference with it. Christ, we’ve all had jobs before. Even at good jobs there’s always something you didn’t like.
The only difference is this guy is famous and people like controversy.
Why didn’t they fly on the backs of the goddamned eagles to Mordor and drop the fucking ring in the mountain the first 30 minutes into the story!!??
lol @ DGI. Filmdrunk staple.
it sounds to me like viggo would love working with george lucas.
Hidalgo was shit.
Viggo’s just bitter they didn’t let him show his dick in any of the movies.
I am disappointed and annoyed that Vince did not write this. He would not miss the chance to skewer my country and one of our greatest contributions to world culture (and ESPECIALLY that it is one of our greatest contributions to world culture).
This is just lazy and trying too hard to be controversial when nothing he said was.
Newsflash: Some Terran baktags aren’t as enamoured with LOTR as others! Kevin Smith shit on the floor!
To be fair, he suffered injuries and nearly died a couple times during the filming, iirc. Someone mentioned the “how the sausage gets made” thing above, but it’d be more like losing an arm in sausage maker or something.
The Oscar voters waited until the third movie to doll out the Oscars because it was a tribute to the entire trilogy because it was really one giant movie broken up into three parts. Be glad he didn’t release the Two Towers on its own, because it was the longest book of the series. The end of the first and the beginning of the third were actually the beginning and ending of the Towers book.