Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are both hot Hollywood commodities with jam-packed years to come. Presently, she has been filming The Housemaid and is pencilled in for Euphoria while also promoting the Christy Martin boxing biopic . He has been working on Edgar Wright’s The Running Man and A24’s Huntington while gearing up to promote Hulu’s Chad Powers . That’s only scraping the surface for the Anyone But You stars, but talk could again be perking up for a sequel push.

Will There Be An Anyone But You 2 With Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell?

As of now, nope, but the door isn’t closed.

To back up for a moment, the pair’s chemistry while promoting Sony’s 2023 romcom was palpable. Sweeney and Powell later admitted that they “intended” to stoke relationship speculation with their “ton of effortless chemistry” and Powell further elaborating, “[S]ometimes you just have to lean into it a bit… Sydney is very smart.” So when the two were spotted hanging together in Dallas over this past weekend, it was only natural to wonder if something was afoot. A sequel to their hit movie, perhaps? Or maybe a real-life pairing?

Sweeney has reportedly ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino, so eyebrows did raise, but TMZ has reported that Sweeney and Powell both simply attended his sister’s wedding and rehearsal dinner in Dallas, and they did not do so “as a couple” with these further details offered by TMZ:

We’re told the “White Lotus” actress is attending the wedding with her best friend and RSVP’d months ago, way before she and her fiancé Jonathan Davino postponed their nuptials. The source says Sydney is “very good friends with the Powell family” and has been “very close” with Glen’s sister Leslie Powell “for a long time.”

Sweeney was also photographed looking matchy with the bridesmaids, so yep, no Powell romance or sequel publicity shenanigans to see here. For the moment.

Still, this duo has been upfront about being open to sequel-ing together, so if they start holding onto mutual butts again, that’s a whole other thing.