Jimmy Fallon should be considered a rom-com expert due to his role in the 2005 sports epic Fever Pitch, but for some reason, he continues to be a late-night host. But he knows a hit when he sees it, and that’s why he asked Sydney Sweeney if there is any potential for an Anyone But You sequel.

Sweeney starred alongside Glen Powell in the flick, which hit theaters in December and ended up making over $170 million worldwide, which is a rare accomplishment for a rom-com (Fever Pitch made $50 million, for reference) Because of its success, Fallon asked Sweeney on The Tonight Show if fans could expect a sequel, and it does sound promising. “Maybe like, a high nine chance,” Sweeney said with a laugh. Fallon rejoiced! He loves his little funny movies.

Sweeney also shared that she and costar Joe Davidson would sneak into theaters to surprise moviegoers. “I was filming in Australia while this has been in theaters, and Joe, who plays Beau, he and I would sneak into theaters and surprise people,” she recalled. Fallon asked, “Did they freak out?” and Sweeney revealed that it was a little anticlimactic.

“No, at first they didn’t know what was going on. They were like, ‘What?’ Everyone was dead silent. We’re standing up in the front with a microphone, we’re like, ‘This is not working,'” she laughed. To be fair, it’s extremely hard to see who is in front of you when you are in a pitch-black movie theater. Unless you are seeing Fever Pitch!

At this point, we will likely get a sequel to Anyone But You before we get a third season of Euporhia. More like Anyone But YouPhoria, right? Right?!!

You can check out the interview here.

(Via People)