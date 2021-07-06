There was a good while when we didn’t get a new Zack Snyder movie. Before this year, the last proper one was back in 2016, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Then he got caught up in the headache that was Justice League, which ended with him walking away from the project and laying low while it was finished by Joss Whedon. But 2021 has seen a flurry of activity, from the “Snyder Cut” to the hit Netflix zombie saga Army of the Dead. He liked working with the latter so much he’s going back for seconds.

As per Deadline, Snyder has already inked his next Netflix flick, and — surprise surprise — it’s not another Army of the Dead. It’s a sci-fi action movie called Rebel Moon, and here is how Deadline describes it:

The story is set on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

In other words, it’s another ensemble movie, like Army of the Dead. In fact, it faintly sounds like a Dirty Dozen-style, “let’s round up a bunch of badasses for a mission”-type deal. No actors have been named as of yet, but now that he’s back in action, he should no problem wrangling up a cast — even if he has to later replace one of them in post.

