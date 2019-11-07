03 Greedo And Kenny Beats Are Releasing A Joint Concept Album Called ‘Netflix And Deal’

03 Greedo might just be the most prolific artist of the modern generation — a feat made even more impressive by the relatively small window in which he produced the smorgasbord of new projects that have dropped since his incarceration. The next one will excite fans of stoned, late-night film sessions, as Greedo teams up with producer Kenny Beats to release the joint concept album, Netflix And Deal.

The concept is simple: Kenny made the beats (naturally), while Greedo watched movies on Netflix, pausing to reproduce favorite scenes from movies and shows like Avatar, Scarface, and The Fairly Oddparents with his signature, slurry rhymes. The 13-track album is also set to feature guest appearances from fellow West Coast favorites like Buddy, OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia, and Vince Staples, as well as underground rap stalwarts Freddie Gibbs, Key!, and Maxo Kream.

Netflix And Deal is just the latest of 03 Greedo’s recent projects, which include Still Summer In The Projects, produced by Mustard, and Meet The Drummers with Travis Barker. Greedo also got his GED while in prison and is even up for parole in 2020, which means that this iconic run may very well continue without a single break in pace for the Watts wordplay wizard. Meanwhile, Kenny Beats’ Youtube show The Cave is quickly becoming a fan-favorite go-to for exclusive freestyles from buzzing rappers like 6lack, Danny Brown, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Earthgang, Jpegmafia, Freddie Gibbs, Maxo Kream, Smino, Vince Staples, and more.

Netflix And Deal is due November 22 via Alamo Records.