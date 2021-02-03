03 Greedo And Wiz Khalifa Search For ‘Substance’ On A Woozy New Single

Despite being locked up for the better part of the last three years after being sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug and gun offenses in the state of Texas, Watts rapper 03 Greedo is still incredibly releasing new music at a regular clip. His latest is “Substance,” a woozy, R&B-inflected ode to relationships — and yes, drugs — featuring Pittsburgh THC aficionado Wiz Khalifa. While Greedo croons his way through the wobbly, digitized hook, Wiz raps with a bouncy cadence speaking to the track’s subject matter.

The song is accompanied by a trippy, interactive lyrics video that lets fans control the perspective as a CGI Greedo and Wiz drive through a cartoon city and go for a walk with a pack of wolves. It’s a cool presentation for the song that offers fans some consolation for Greedo’s current inability to shoot real music videos for his songs — although he’s found some pretty clever workarounds in the past, as well.

03 had kind of a rough 2020 as a result of his incarceration, contracting COVID-19 — from which he eventually recovered — but he was still able to drop a collaborative project with Ron-Ron the Producer, one of his first and most frequent collaborators. It was just the latest in a long stretch of joint tapes he recorded in a flurry before beginning his sentence, which included projects with DJ Mustard, Travis Barker, and Kenny Beats.

Watch the “Substance” interactive visualizer above.