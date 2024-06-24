Here Are 10 More Artists Who Could Have Been 2024 ‘XXL’ Freshmen

XXL announced its 2024 Freshman class today including standouts like Hunxho, Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, That Mexican OT, and more. They’re all future stars in the making, but here are 10 more rappers who shouldn’t be overlooked.
310Babii
https://t.co/tbMEBmI8OG pic.twitter.com/5ZK4V8vjQZ
— 310babii (@310_Babii) June 24, 2024
The Southern California rapper’s breakout single “Soak City” continues to gain momentum, but besides that, he just received the biggest co-sign someone from his city can get: Performing at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert as a special guest of Mustard.
Anycia
we ain’t need it! what’s understood ain’t gotta be explained! #splashbrothers2024 🇺🇸 https://t.co/hVK0ElR7dy
— ANYCIA (@princesspopthat) June 24, 2024
Thanks to Latto teaming up with her on “Back Outside” and the release of her mixtape Princess Pop That, Anycia’s star is on the rise. We’ve also got a collab with JID to look forward to.
Connie Diiamond
While the Bronx native is far from a “Freshman” in the sense of “just starting out” as she kicked off her career at just 14 years old, she’s started to gain more traction in recent years, particularly with her song “Ghetto & Ratchet.”
Flyana Boss
Let’s get it!!!☀️👙 https://t.co/xECWakfoOQ
— Flyana Boss (@flyanaboss) June 15, 2024
You either love them or hate them (and if it’s the latter, keep it to yourself, please, for your own good), but you know them and you’ve definitely seen them sprinting through just about every notable building in LA. 2023 was a standout year for the Dallas/Detroit duo, and with their debut album still in the works, they certainly have another one coming down the pike.
Gloss Up
Her buddy GloRilla was already featured in the coveted roundup, so why not join her and collaborator Sexyy Red in glowing up via the XXL Freshman list? With underground hits like “Come Here” and “Ride Home” she’s more than qualified.
Karrahbooo
Another Atlanta standout with a big-name co-sign, Karrahbooo is the clear star of Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys clique, but was already building a steady buzz even before she was officially signed to his label.
Kenny Mason
Kenny got plenty of attention in 2022 when he and J. Cole teamed up on Dreamville‘s compilation cut “Stick” and JID’s “Dance Now,” and since then, his string of solid EPs, 3, 6, and Highway 9 have firmly established him as a talent to watch.
Ray Vaughn
I been performing this all summer like it’s my shit. I was ready for this moment wit dot. 😂🤞🏿 WORD 4 WORD BAR 4 BAR 😭 pic.twitter.com/gANQwWmifW
— Ray Vaughn (@rayvaughn) June 20, 2024
The future of Top Dawg Entertainment might have seemed precarious with the departure of Kendrick Lamar and Reason, but Long Beach native Ray Vaughn’s nonstop stream of hard-hitting singles have shown he’s got the talent and the motivation to put the West Coast label on his back.
Remble
— It’s Remble (@IamRemble) June 20, 2024
If it seems like there might be a bit of a Los Angeles bias here… Duh. You think a Compton native wouldn’t try to counterbalance the Northeast bias exhibited by the music journalism business for the past six decades? Anyway, Remble has the most unique and charismatic flow to crop up in years, he’s had the big-name co-signs to boost his momentum, and he was also featured in Kendrick’s Ken & Friends show, exposing him to a national audience.
Teezo Touchdown
Yes, he’s a little beyond the strictest definition of a “Freshman,” but that’s never stopped XXL from including an artist on their storied annual feature, so hey, I’m putting him in mine. If he’s not still in the “making” phase of stardom, there’s still plenty of room between him and his ceiling.