The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Bino Rideaux & Blxst — Sixtape 3 The third time is the charm with latest extension of the duo’s EP series. “Doin Yo Stuff” can be found here, as can five more tracks showing off the LA natives’ impeccable, indispensable chemistry. They don’t take any crazy left turns; in sticking to what they are good at — mellow party tunes — they offer a worthy installment of the series, which you could easily play straight through for all 18 tracks.

Blac Youngsta — Blac Sheep 2 Collective Music Group’s most consistently prolific artist maintains his streak, following up the first Blac Sheep — which dropped in April (just two months after Bank Appointment) — with another 15 tracks proving that Youngsta is street-certified. If he makes it, he puts it out, so there’s never a drought. Blu & Real Bad Man — Bad News The California native loves to link up with various producers to craft bespoke rap projects oozing with each collaborators’ personalities. On this one, slouchy soul samples are chopped into a psychedelic slurry perfect for Blu’s blunted flights of fancy to help hip-hop heads zone all the way out. Another typically strong outing for the San Pedro syllable slayer.

Illa J — No Traffic We are long past the point where the Detroit producer/rapper needs to use his iconic older brother’s name as calling card — and this release proves it. Illa J has a completely different production style and slump to his delivery than Dilla, and while comparisons are inevitable, Illa holds his own and extends the legacy in his own increasingly polished way. Smoke DZA, Flying Lotus — Flying Objects Okay, sure. If there’s one way to get fans of cosmic slop, sample-heavy hip-hop to listen to a straight bar spitter like Smoke DZA, it’s to pair him with Flying Lotus. Likewise, the Harlem slick talker’s more straightforward delivery grounds FlyLo’s wonky, otherworldly production, making for a listen that’s satisfying on both sides of the equation.

Singles/Videos Connie Diiamond — “Ghetto & Ratchet” The drill sound is going strong in 2023, and the Bronx’s Connie Diiamond — who I discovered through a press release in my email — is a powerful addition to the movement. Pressing play on a relatively new artist’s song can be a dubious experience these days, but before the beat even kicked in on “Ghetto & Ratchet,” I was sold. Here’s to more from the burgeoning New Yorker.

Curren$y — “Slide” Feat. Fendi P, G Style & Dominic Scott It’s impossible not to enjoy Curren$y’s low-key luxury rap (it’s attainable aspiration, really), especially with Chase N Cashe on this slinky subtly impactful beat, flanked by the smoky vocals of crooner Dominic Scott. Fendi P is tough, as always, and though I’m unfamiliar with G Style, he acquits himself well enough not to throw off the laid-back vibe. The song is the first from Jet Life Recordings’ joint artist project Season Opener, which is due next Friday. DJ Premier — “Runway” Feat. Rome Streetz & Westside Gunn When Rome rhymes “white girls love me like I’m part of Hanson,” it reminds me what I love about his type of rapper. There’s a kind of charm to the slightly out-of-date pop culture references rappers like Rome and Gunn drop in their songs. It lends some authenticity to them, yes — who has time to pay attention to pop culture when you’re getting this money??? in the hood??? — but it also shows they’re not really here to be popular in the moment. They’re timeless. Plus, it’s a really good rhyme over a SUPER good, Blaxploitation-esque beat. Premo is undefeated.

Maxo Kream — “Bonecrusher” Feat. Key Glock I didn’t get a chance to post this when it dropped earlier this week but that’s the benefit of this column, right? Maxo Kream is one of Texas’ most engaging voices today. Sampling the titular artist’s signature 2003 hit “Never Scared” and teaming up with Key Glock, one of the foremost flag-wavers for Memphis’ underground, Maxo becomes transcendent. OhGeesy — “Blame Me” OhGeesy takes a swing at sad boy music with some regretful subject matter, but he doesn’t stray too far away from his comfort zone. If you’re in the mood to cry in the club this autumn, here’s your anthem.