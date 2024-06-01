The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cardi B, Eminem, and Roddy Ricch. Cardi may be contemplating withholding her long-awaited second album for yet another year, but that didn’t stop her from teaming up with her fellow blazing stars, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla, on their hit single “Wanna Be.” Eminem kicked off the rollout for his new album, The Death Of Slim Shady, with “Houdini.” Roddy Ricch returned to soulful form on his prayerful new single, “Survivors Remorse.” Polo G reflected on his tumultuous past as he restarted his Hood Poet rollout (again) with “Angels In The Sky.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 31, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Belly — 96 Miles From Bethlehem Belly is Palestinian-Canadian, so the conflict in Gaza has resonated throughout his life. His new nine-track project speaks to its impact; the title is a reference to his birthplace, Jenin, and its fateful location. The album features a slew of Belly’s fellow Palestinian artists, including Elyanna, Saint Levant, Ibrahim Maalouf, and MC Abdul, and is a poignant plea for peace.

Big Hit, Hit-Boy & The Alchemist — Blacks & Whites Wow, what a collection of names. Hit-Boy and The Alchemist are two of Southern California’s finest veteran beat makers, teaming up with Hit’s pops as the primary rapper (the album title is fitting in more ways than one). The OG keeps up with the young pups, seasoning his unhurried gangsta observations with the wisdom of a seasoned street soldier. Dave East — Apt 6E Teaming up with producer partners Mike & Keys, the Harlem rapper delivers more of his signature tough talk on this follow-up to the 2023 album, Fortune Favors the Bold. There are some surprising names included on the guest list, including West Coasters Buddy and Kurupt, but perhaps none is more eyebrow-raising than that of Shaggy.

Yung Pinch — Letters From The West I’ve been resistant to include the Huntington Beach native in previous columns — I will freely admit my bias against that hellhole — but I gave the first few tracks a spin, and my ears didn’t fall off. I was pleasantly surprised by the earnestness of the opening track, “Letters,” I could easily picture the upbeat tracks supporting a summer shindig or two, and hey, there’s 03 Greedo to bridge the gap between South Central and the worst place in a 30-mile radius. Singles/Videos

Concrete Boys — “Not Da 2” Feat. Karrahbooo & Lil Yachty It’s very hard to find any flaws in Lil Yachty’s rollout for his new crew, Concrete Boys. They are a solid group, as befits their name, but even more solid is the decision to highlight Karrahbooo specifically, as she has the It Factor that suggests she’d be a star with or without the big-name co-sign. Logic — “Deja Vu” Feat. DJ Drama For all the fuss that’s been made of late about colorism and culture with regard to hip-hop, it’s probably not the best time for Logic to poke his head out. But, if he’s going to, there are probably worse phone numbers to call for backup than DJ Drama, who has been riding high on a solid string of Gangsta Grillz team-ups that includes Tyler The Creator’s Grammy-winning effort, Call Me If You Get Lost.