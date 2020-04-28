Though many state officials have ordered the extension of stay-at-home measures in cities across the country, Atlanta’s governor Brian Kemp announced last week that he would be loosening restrictions on businesses closed due to the pandemic. Kemp’s decision received a handful of public backlash, including from Cardi B who condemned the decision. 2 Chainz holds a similar viewpoint and has changed his mind and decided to keep his Atlanta restaurant shuttered. Instead of reopening his business, the rapper passed out a number of free meals to those in need.

In lieu of reopening Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, 2 Chainz decided to feed his Atlanta community. According to a report from TMZ, 2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop Dillard gathered employees to feed over 120 homeless people a meal of chicken and garlic pasta from his restaurant’s kitchen. The duo made sure people were still adhering to the social distancing guidelines and Dillard even drove around the neighborhood to hand-deliver more meals.

While the rappers have decided to remain closed, Chainz and Dillard had originally planned to reopen their two locations for dine-in services Monday after seeing a whopping 95% decrease in business and being forced to furlough 80% of their staff. But they eventually reversed their decision after much consideration.

2 Chainz made fans aware of his charitable act through social media. “Instead Of opening @escobaratlanta up today we decided to feed the homeless,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

