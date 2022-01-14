NLE Choppa is just a week away from dropping his second album, Me Vs. Me. It’ll be the Memphis native’s first body of work since his 2020 mixtape, From Dark To Light, a project that followed his debut album Top Shotta which arrived earlier that year. So far, NLE Choppa has been releasing singles at a steady rate and his latest one pairs him with fellow Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo. Together, the rapper bring their talents together for “Too Hot,” an determined single that showcases the focused energy the respective artists can bring to the table at a given moment.

“Too Hot” arrives after NLE Choppa teamed up with Polo G for a video to their “Unapologetic” track, a record that served as their second collaboration in as many months after they united for “Jumpin.” NLE Choppa also channeled his inner Santa for a holiday-themed video for “Drop Sh*t.”

As for Moneybagg Yo, the song arrives after he teased an upcoming collaboration with Kanye West. He also revealed his skin has been glowing ever since he quit drinking lean. Elsewhere, he granted the music world videos to “Scorpio” with Ja’niyah,” “Switches & Dracs” with Lil Durk and EST Gee, and “One Of Dem Nights” with Jhene Aiko.

You can listen to “Too Hot” in the video above.

Me Vs. Me is out 1/21 via Warner. Pre-save it here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.