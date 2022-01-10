The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from 2 Chainz, Gunna, and more. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 7, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Gunna — DS4EVER Otherwise recognized as Drip Season 4, Gunna’s latest release comes a little under two years since his last, Wunna. Not only is his growth as a writer evident, he also expands his collaboration pool, tapping pop singer Chloe, moody trap&B upstart Yung Bleu, and South Florida troublemaker Kodak Black to ride along with Gunna’s usual array of Atlanta trap mainstays like 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, and Young Thug. Worth the wait.

Singles/Videos 2 Chainz — “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” feat. 42 Dugg When 2 Chainz raps, you listen, because he’s always giving out game.

Azizi Gibson — “Hate To See It” feat. Freddie Gibbs Alt indie rapper Azizi Gibson teams up with one of his blog era forebears for a woozy meditation on the women who’ve held them down through the years. Central Cee — “Retail Therapy” A buzzing up-and-comer from West London, Central Cee advances the UK drill agenda with this standout from his upcoming mixtape, 23.

Cordae — “FABEV Freestyle” Borrowing the beat from Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 “The Heart Part IV” freestyle, the Maryland native hypes his upcoming album, From A Bird’s Eye View. Earl Sweatshirt — “Titanic” All killer, no filler, Earl Sweatshirt returns with the first single from his own upcoming project, which he announced alongside its release.