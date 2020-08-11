The 2020 MTV VMAs are approaching, as the ceremony is set to take place at the end of the month. Organizers have slowly been revealing details leading up to the event, and today, they have expanded the roster of artists who will perform during the show. Joining Doja Cat, BTS, and J Balvin are today’s newly announced additions: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO.

The Weeknd is one of this year’s most-nominated artists, as he’s tied for second place (with Billie Eilish) with six total nominations. “Blinding Lights” is up for Video Of The Year, Best R&B, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing, while The Weeknd himself is up for Artist Of The Year. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” is up for Song Of The Year and Best Hip-Hop, while Ricch is nominated for Push Best New Artist. Meanwhile, CNCO earned a pair of nominations, while Maluma also has one.

Until recently, MTV was planning on hosting the show at Barclays Center, but it was reported a few days ago that while the show will go on, it won’t happen there.

Find the full list of this year’s nominations here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.