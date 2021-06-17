The 2021 BET Awards are set to air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/PT live from Los Angeles with a truly impressive lineup of the most performers in the last 21 years. Today, BET announced that those will include performances from Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and Tyler The Creator, among others. The show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will honor Queen Latifah with a Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

The nominees are led by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, who are each nominated for seven awards, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist for Megan and Best Male Hip Hop Artist for DaBaby. 2020’s Awards featured performances from Roddy Ricch, Public Enemy, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak, Lil Wayne, and more, and set the blueprint for how awards shows could flourish without a live studio audience.

This year’s show will be the first with an audience since 2019, the lowest-rated show in BET Awards history, but it seems some of the lessons the network took away from last year’s show stuck; namely, the focus on performances over bells and whistles.

Watch the 2021 BET Awards 6/27 on BET.

